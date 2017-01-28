30°
News

To change or not to change?

Clair Morton
| 28th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Jennifer McKay at Yamba with her online petition
Jennifer McKay at Yamba with her online petition

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR years, Yamba woman Jennifer McKay has felt uncomfortable with the celebration of Australia Day on January 26.

She is one of a growing chorus of Clarence Valley citizens joining the long-running debate about whether it is appropriate to hold our most patriotic celebration on a day that represents the beginning of a dark era for indigenous Australians.

This year, 50 years since the 1967 referendum to include Aboriginal people in the census, Ms McKay decided it was time to take the leap from words to action and launch her own change.org petition.

In just one day it has received close to 200 signatures.

"I feel it's highly disrespectful that our nation celebrates Australia Day on January 26, as that's well known to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders as a day of grieving and mourning,” she said.

"I've wanted to change the date for a long time and just thought what can I do to help in some small way?”

While opponents of the date change argue that the past is the past, Ms McKay said it was necessary to recognise the impact of white settlement on our First People.

"I find it disappointing that many Aussies are still ignorant about the facts of Australian history and the terrible things that have been done to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders,” she said.

"We need to acknowledge the wrong as a nation to continue to achieve closing the gap and we need to make the change now for future generations. It's been going on for far too long.”

Grafton resident Bianca Monaghan, who runs the Balun Budjarahm Cultural Experience, also supports a new date.

"A lot of people say it's history and you can't change it, but we can recognise it and move forward together,” she said.

"Aboriginal people want to celebrate but as an Aboriginal person you don't really feel like having a big party (on January 26).

"We all know this is a fantastic country; let's change the date so we can all have a barbecue together and celebrate the great things about this country.”

On the other side of the coin is Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, who said he believed healing could be achieved without a date change.

"Obviously our history is not perfect, and I understand some people's sensitivity of this day,” he told The Daily Examiner.

"That being said, my experience within communities is that it's a very inclusive day, one that celebrates people who are inspirational to us. I'm very comfortable with the way the day is celebrated by all Australians and the reason for it.”

Mr Hogan said he did believe that proper education of the shameful treatment of our indigenous population should be taught in all schools.

"Every country on this planet has a history that isn't necessarily glowing, but you cannot heal anything if you sweep it under the carpet,” he said.

"The brutality that happened when white people arrived 200 years ago has been acknowledged in the curriculum. Our goals now, one is to heal and one is to close the gap. We need to be very upfront and acknowledge that.”

This year, Fremantle City Council in WA became the first to move their main celebrations to January 28, an act which the Federal Government attempted to veto in November.

Clarence Valley Council's Australia Day representative Karen Toms said that while she didn't have a strong opinion either way, she didn't believe it was a council's decision to make.

"I have read interesting comments from both communities and follow the Fremantle council debate, and I think it's far bigger than that,” she said.

"It's certainly a contentious issue and the indigenous community have a right to be appalled by what happened to them. I don't think we'll ever get agreement, but we need to move forward and be a community that works together and is not divided.”

Sign the change.org petition here.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Expect heavy return-to-school traffic this weekend

Expect heavy return-to-school traffic this weekend

HARWOOD blacklisted as potential hotspot for traffic congestion as holiday-makers return home from North Coast destinations.

Mystery twist thrown into cricket relay night at the dogs

ON YOUR MARKS: Clarence River Cricket Association vice-president Tim Kinnane is all set for CRCA Relay Night at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club.

Who will reign supreme as the fastest cricket club in the Valley?

4 things to do this weekend

HANGING: Maclean High School Year 8 student Finn O'Neill gets vertical on the half pipe at the Yamba skate park.

All the things you can do this weekend

Bennett goes above and beyond for his community

Bennett Mitchelhill who is running a fundraising raffle for his friend Kane.

Joint winner of Young Citizen of the Year loves community work

Local Partners

4 things to do this weekend

ARE you looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of some of the events happening in the Clarence Valley.

Roger strums for the Valley

Roger Green sings a song to the crowd after being announced the 2017 Clarence Valley Local Hero.

Musician receives Local Hero award

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Plenty of live music this Australia Day weekend

Mal Eastick returns with his Blues Bar on Sunday at the Yamba Golf Club.

Gigs galore across the Clarence Valley

Triple J countdown a rite of passage today

HOT TIP: Will Flume win Triple J's Hottest 100 music poll this year?

Countdowns, barefoot bowls and barbecues order of the day

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

POPULAR American soap will film 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

GUARANTEED VALUE!

11 Avery Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Whether it's the big bold construction, the unique design, the large allotment or the ability to accommodate 4WD's, boats or even caravans; 11 Avery Street is HOT...

TIMBER COTTAGE RENOVATED WITH LOVE - NOW IT&#39;S TIME TO GO

21 SCHWINGHAMMER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 FASTRAK

Packed with character and boasting a recent kitchen renovation and a modern bathroom - this tidy and functional charmer is set to make someone very happy.

Vacant Land - Central Location

Lot 4 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land The location is amazing with the lifestyle of Iluka at your doorstep, ... $179,000

The location is amazing with the lifestyle of Iluka at your doorstep, the river just a few hundred meters away with shops, supermarket and village centre also a...

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 3 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

River Views

54 River Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Most can only dream of a water view position, well here it ... $184,000

Most can only dream of a water view position, well here it is possible! Laying adjacent unused reserve, the land further benefits from an elevated and flood free...

Smoko&#39;s Snack Bar Yamba

1/10 Uki Street, Yamba 2464

1 1 $110,000 + SAV

The Smoko's Snack Bar Yamba is ideally positioned in a prime spot within Yamba's busy industrial area. Established for years with a secure long term lease in...

Large, Regular Shape Block

Lot 2 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land Very well proportioned block, a real beauty. Never to be repeated opportunity ... $249,000

Very well proportioned block, a real beauty. Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the river in Iluka. Why wait any longer? Secure your...

Sized Right, Positioned Right, Priced Right

2/47 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are investing or downsizing this property is one that simply has to be at the top of your list. Sized just right, the property offers the perfect...

Sprawling River Views

42 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $750,000

With 1,015m2 of land and enjoying this incredibly picturesque position on the point of Orion Drive, this well planned and well built home has been designed in such...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!