To change or not to change?

FOR years, Yamba woman Jennifer McKay has felt uncomfortable with the celebration of Australia Day on January 26.

She is one of a growing chorus of Clarence Valley citizens joining the long-running debate about whether it is appropriate to hold our most patriotic celebration on a day that represents the beginning of a dark era for indigenous Australians.

This year, 50 years since the 1967 referendum to include Aboriginal people in the census, Ms McKay decided it was time to take the leap from words to action and launch her own change.org petition.

In just one day it has received close to 200 signatures.

"I feel it's highly disrespectful that our nation celebrates Australia Day on January 26, as that's well known to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders as a day of grieving and mourning,” she said.

"I've wanted to change the date for a long time and just thought what can I do to help in some small way?”

While opponents of the date change argue that the past is the past, Ms McKay said it was necessary to recognise the impact of white settlement on our First People.

"I find it disappointing that many Aussies are still ignorant about the facts of Australian history and the terrible things that have been done to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders,” she said.

"We need to acknowledge the wrong as a nation to continue to achieve closing the gap and we need to make the change now for future generations. It's been going on for far too long.”

Grafton resident Bianca Monaghan, who runs the Balun Budjarahm Cultural Experience, also supports a new date.

"A lot of people say it's history and you can't change it, but we can recognise it and move forward together,” she said.

"Aboriginal people want to celebrate but as an Aboriginal person you don't really feel like having a big party (on January 26).

"We all know this is a fantastic country; let's change the date so we can all have a barbecue together and celebrate the great things about this country.”

On the other side of the coin is Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, who said he believed healing could be achieved without a date change.

"Obviously our history is not perfect, and I understand some people's sensitivity of this day,” he told The Daily Examiner.

"That being said, my experience within communities is that it's a very inclusive day, one that celebrates people who are inspirational to us. I'm very comfortable with the way the day is celebrated by all Australians and the reason for it.”

Mr Hogan said he did believe that proper education of the shameful treatment of our indigenous population should be taught in all schools.

"Every country on this planet has a history that isn't necessarily glowing, but you cannot heal anything if you sweep it under the carpet,” he said.

"The brutality that happened when white people arrived 200 years ago has been acknowledged in the curriculum. Our goals now, one is to heal and one is to close the gap. We need to be very upfront and acknowledge that.”

This year, Fremantle City Council in WA became the first to move their main celebrations to January 28, an act which the Federal Government attempted to veto in November.

Clarence Valley Council's Australia Day representative Karen Toms said that while she didn't have a strong opinion either way, she didn't believe it was a council's decision to make.

"I have read interesting comments from both communities and follow the Fremantle council debate, and I think it's far bigger than that,” she said.

"It's certainly a contentious issue and the indigenous community have a right to be appalled by what happened to them. I don't think we'll ever get agreement, but we need to move forward and be a community that works together and is not divided.”

Sign the change.org petition here.