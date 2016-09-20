24°
TONIGHT: Important information for Ulmarra residents

Bill North
| 20th Sep 2016 10:05 AM
Deputy controller of Ulmarra SES David Hardy and other unit members get the sand ready for sandbag collection as wild weather that may cause flooding is expected this weekend.
Deputy controller of Ulmarra SES David Hardy and other unit members get the sand ready for sandbag collection as wild weather that may cause flooding is expected this weekend.

THE Ulmarra SES is holding a public meeting tonight (Tuesday, 20th September) to release the new Ulmarra Floodsafe Guide for the Ulmarra Village and surrounds.   >> SEE ALSO: Chamber of commerce breakfast to host presentation of latest Grafton flood modelling   This meeting will introduce all the latest flood models for the area and provide advice locals new and old to the area will find useful for a flood event. Ulmarra SES invites all residents to come along and meet the local SES team, have a cuppa and a chat and get the latest Flood Safe Guide and information. The meeting will take place at Ulmarra Public School Library from 6pm to 8pm. All are welcome.   >> SES: Meet our everyday heroes  
Members of the Ulmarra SES in front of their storm trailer - preparing for upcoming weather this weekend.
Members of the Ulmarra SES in front of their storm trailer - preparing for upcoming weather this weekend.
  Community Emergency Planning Workshop
  • How do floods affect you and your property?
  • Have you seen the latest maps and flood models for Ulmarra and district?
  • Can you provide NSW SES with information about four community and what you do during a flood?
  • Pick up your free Ulmarra Floodsafe Guide
Please come along and meet your local Ulmarra SES team and help us to help you when you need us most.    
Deputy controller of Ulmarra SES David Hardy and other unit members get the sand ready for sandbag collection as wild weather that may cause flooding is expected this weekend.

