Tonight's the night for Rod Stewart

ONE of the world's most well-known and treasured entertainers from the 60s, Rod Stewart is honoured live on stage in this truly magnificent concert experience Tonight's the Night - The Rod Stewart Show.

Internationally acclaimed tribute artists Dave "Rodney" Patten becomes Rod Stewart with amazing vocal and visual performances of all the big hits. Celebrate Rod masterpieces from five decades at the top including Maggie May, I Am Sailing, You're In My Heart, Tonight's The Night, Hot Legs, Have I told you Lately, I Don't Want to Talk About it and many more.

Dave "Rodney" Patten as Rod Stewart; is better known as Rod than himself. He has toured internationally and masters Rod's distinctive raspy vocal style and range with amazing accuracy.

Add the trademark mullet, outfits, and signature moves on stage and audiences will delight in the experience of a real Rod Stewart Concert.

The Rod Stewart Show is backed by a band of the industry's top musicians and they perform as special guests The Fabulous British Invasion Band featuring a generation of hits from the 60s that paved the way for world class performers like Rod to benefit from.

Don't miss Tonight's the Night at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tonight, Jaca Thursday.