31°
News

Tony Abbott's plea to Turnbull: Let me help you

28th Nov 2016 8:20 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER Australian leader Tony Abbott has delivered instructions and a plea to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in a television interview, telling the PM to focus on the Budget and asking to be brought back into Cabinet.

Mr Abbott's comments on Sky News come as the Federal Government prepares for its final sitting week of the year.

He said he would still be an effective Cabinet minister because "you don't have to idolise someone to be able to work with them".

In the same interview, Mr Abbott told the Sky News host that he did not want to "offer public advice to the prime minister", before adding that he was able to free range and talk on whatever topic he likes while a backbencher, something he wouldn't be able to do as a Cabinet minister.
 

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull AAP Image / Lukas Coch

He also suggested the prime minister focus on debt, and consider reviving some of the policies he and former Treasurer Joe Hockey pushed during their unpopular 2014 Budget.

He said if Australia failed to pay down that debt, it was akin to "intergenerational theft" and stealing from the next generation.

Mr Abbott also confirmed that he was writing another book that would be a manifesto for centre-right politics.

He said he would release it when he was "good and ready".

Prior to the 2016 election, Mr Abbott flagged that he may not re-contest his seat of Warringah.

When he decided to continue as a backbencher following "support and encouragement", colleagues including Eric Abetz said Mr Abbott "is absolutely no Kevin Rudd" and would not destabilise the government.

"Kevin Rudd was always about one thing only: Kevin Rudd," Mr Abetz said in January.

"Whereas Tony Abbott has always been about one thing, namely the Australian people."

Topics:  auspol malcolm turnbull politics tony abbott

OPINION: What's in a date, Australia?

OPINION: What's in a date, Australia?

PEOPLE were shot, poisoned and tortured and assimilated into the ways of the 'modern' world. Is that what we're celebrating? I certainly hope not.

Grafton jail to lead way in domestic violence prevention

New 'ground-breaking' program for remand inmates

New pictures of bridge projects released

A new view of the urban landscape around the Harwood Bridge.

Community invited to have say on landscape plans

Hall joins Grafton team after Aus Open dream round

Sales manager Matt Carey and dealer of Ken Casson Holden Steve Casson with Holden Scramble regional winners (front l-r) Trent Dickson, Matt Katon and Scott Lloyd, who along with teammate Ben Austin and former Grafton pro Shayne Hayman are off to national finals at Twin Waters.

Grafton golf team dealt winning hand for championship rounds.

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: Pt III

Michael Pattinson, of the Procurement Team, has been working all over the country since he arrived in Australia nearly 10 years ago

Hancock triumphs at athletics championships

Tom Hancock with his medal haul from the last years masters, this year he took out seven medals at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Perth.

Tom Hancock now has four new records under his belt.

10 things to do this weekend

Criterion Theatre's Aladdin cast.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Out of the closet, into the 70s

Elton - Out of the Closet.

Get ready for Elton - Out of the Closet

Does Village Green have best pub grub in NSW?

Retail manager Mark Knott and manager Anthony Sinclair - the Village Green Hotel has bee nominated for 4 AHA awards.

Hotel a finalist in four categories at NSW AHA Awards

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

At 67 a veteran is still committed to music and social justice

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

1 ACRE IN HEART OF WOOMBAH

Lot 3 North Street, Woombah 2469

Residential Land PRIVATE TREETOPS ESTATE This 4,000 m2 block is part of a small ... $168,000

PRIVATE TREETOPS ESTATE This 4,000 m2 block is part of a small private estate which is located in an excellent central position in the Woombah village. The block...

NEW RELEASE 1 ACRE WOOMBAH BLOCK

Lot 2 North Street, Woombah 2469

Residential Land PRIVATE "TREETOPS ESTATE" This unique 4,167 m2 block is located in a ... $168,000

PRIVATE "TREETOPS ESTATE" This unique 4,167 m2 block is located in a peaceful setting in the heart of Woombah. Lot 2 is the first block to be released in the...

SELLERS LOOKING FOR A SPEEDY SALE

157 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $219,000

Not only are the sellers highly motivated and committed to a sale within the next few weeks, the home has been beautifully maintained over the years and treated...

20 MINS TO TOWN, BLUEBERRY POTENTIAL - 25 ACRES FOR ALL YOUR RURAL PURSUITS

89 West Lanitza Road, Lanitza 2460

0 0 $195,000

THIS lovely private 25 acres is split into two blocks - 19 acres on West Lanitza Road and a further 6 acres in the bush off Curlew Drive. Boasting a dam, gravel...

POTENTIAL GRANNY FLAT AT BACK OF HOME - GREAT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

7 Maxwell Ave, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $189,000

Look no further, this is your ideal start right here. This 3 bedroom home in good condition and is perfect for the 1st home buyer or investor, rent appraised at...

Breathtaking Water Views

28 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 2 $1,095,000

Superb Design and Breathtaking Waterfront Position Offering the ultimate in waterfront living. This magnificent quality built family home is prestigiously...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 209,000

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Smack in the centre of Maclean with beautiful views...

1 Islay Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $372,000

The high demand for solid 3 bedroomer brick homes in Maclean with views overlooking the town to river is always strong. The opportunity to secure one is often a...

There&#39;s No Place You&#39;d Rather Be

19 Mariners Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $585,000

Taking a moment to explore the location of this immaculately presented home will highlight exactly why this position is so sought after. Being almost surrounded by...

PERFECT FOR THE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

109 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $220,000

With a BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW WALL COVERINGS, BRAND NEW TILES IN THE BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY you are looking at the perfect place to call home. Located on the...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!