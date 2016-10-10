Top notch tuna: Yamba fisher reels in mammoth yellow fin

HUGE HAUL: Damien Cliffe of Yamba reeled in this mammoth yellow fin tuna off the Clarence Coast.

FISHING: Yamba fisher Damian Cliffe has proven the old adage of 'teaching a man to fish' with yellow fin tuna on the menu at his house for the foreseeable future.

Cliffe reeled in a mammoth 51.5kg yellow fin out near the shelf off the Yamba coastline.

According to the avid fisher it was not the biggest tuna they reeled in on the trip but they were happy to bring it into shore weighing it in at The Bait Place in Yamba.

Retail assistant and fishing specialist at The Bait Place Josh Anderson said it was a surprising fish to see come through from a non-commercial vessel but it is only "a baby" compared to the tuna out at sea.

"I used to work as a commercial filleter and I have seen fish a lot bigger than that one," Anderson said.

"You don't often see many bigger coming through here because it is usually only the commercial blokes from down Coffs way who target them.

"The issue is with the shelf out here being so far away from the coastline it is easier chasing them off the Coffs coast."

The Daily Examiner's resident fishing guru Dick Richards was impressed by the sheer size of the catch and expects it to be a hard fish to beat in the Fish of the Year stakes.

"That is a bloody big one," Richards said. "That is the sort of thing the professionals and competition blokes would be hunting.

"For an amateur fisher from Yamba it is a bloody good result."

Richards said it was surprising to see tuna already in the waters off the coast with water temperatures not quite reaching expected heights.

"The water was only about 21 degrees on last readings and they usually don't show up until it is a few degrees warmer than that," he said.

"There is a fish tracking device implemented by the fisheries out of the coast and that might have attracted a few tunas in."

"That will certainly go straight to the top of the Biggest Fish of the Year rankings and it will take a mighty effort to knock it off."