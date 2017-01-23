Top Pub raise a glass to Lower Clarence's revival

CHEERS TO THAT: Lower Clarence Magpies' captain-coach Dan Randall with new club sponsors, managers of the Maclean Hotel Zoe Jamieson and Mark Kirkland.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maclean Hotel publican Jack McIntyre has one fairly simple philosophy that he believes in; a town needs its football club.

It is the driving force behind the owner signing on to become the major sponsor of the Lower Clarence Magpies for the upcoming 2017 NRRRL season.

A former footballer himself, McIntyre has run pubs pretty much all of his working life and he said the situatuion has been the same at each of his hotels.

"I have sponsored teams in many different towns over the years and now we are in Maclean it is no different,” he said. "I like my football, and the town needs to have their team.

"If we can contribute to getting them on the field then that is great.

"A lot of the boys drink in our pub and support us, and hopefully we can strengthen that bond by giving them support in return.”

Lower Clarence club president Darrin heron said it was a proud day for the Magpies as the deal moved them one step closer to retaking the field in all three grades in 2017.

A lack of player number's forced the Magpies to scale back as a club last year, competing in only the Under 18s competition under the Tweed Coast Raiders but Heron said it definitely won't be the case in 2017.

"Getting on field would not be possible without the Maclean Hotel and their support,” Heron said. "Any little bit really helps the club and we are lucky with the support of businesses all over the Lower Clarence.

"We have had good numbers at training sessions this year and are close to securing a few more players ahead of the season. At the moment everything seems to be going very good for the club.”

With what is shaping up to be a competitive roster led by captain coach Dan Randall and powerhouse front rowers Ryan Binge and Jirrah Breckenridge, the Magpies will be hoping for a NRRRL finals place in 2017 but McIntyre said it would just be good to see them on field.

"I have found over the years it usually takes club's a couple of years to get right back into things when they are re-finding their feet,” he said. "It would be lovely to see them get a few wins and start the rebuild well.”