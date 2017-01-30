Tourists tipped to head off

The Big River Ski Lodge has had a busy holiday season for visitors on and off the water.

WITH school resuming this week holiday parks around the Clarence Valley will say goodbye to most of their summer holiday visitors.

The Clarence River is set to be a little bit quieter with the Big River Ski Lodge among the parks set to bid farewell to visitors from near and far.

Big River Ski Lodge manager Alison Fels said school holidays and weekends are their busiest times.

"It's been pretty busy,” she said. "We've had a lot of people come back to the park and a we've had a lot come for the first time.

"We had a wedding last weekend and it was just lovely. We've had a good holiday period.

"A lot come from Queensland, a lot come from down south and we've had people from Glen Innes as well.”

Ms Fels said when there is a lot of people in the park, like on Australia Day, they try to put on more activities.

"We had a good day, we had a few prizes and giveaways and we had some live entertainment in the kitchen on Friday night,” she said.

Big River Ski Lodge has been bustling with people since just before Christmas.