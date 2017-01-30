34°
News

Tourists tipped to head off

30th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
The Big River Ski Lodge has had a busy holiday season for visitors on and off the water.
The Big River Ski Lodge has had a busy holiday season for visitors on and off the water. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH school resuming this week holiday parks around the Clarence Valley will say goodbye to most of their summer holiday visitors.

The Clarence River is set to be a little bit quieter with the Big River Ski Lodge among the parks set to bid farewell to visitors from near and far.

Big River Ski Lodge manager Alison Fels said school holidays and weekends are their busiest times.

"It's been pretty busy,” she said. "We've had a lot of people come back to the park and a we've had a lot come for the first time.

"We had a wedding last weekend and it was just lovely. We've had a good holiday period.

"A lot come from Queensland, a lot come from down south and we've had people from Glen Innes as well.”

Ms Fels said when there is a lot of people in the park, like on Australia Day, they try to put on more activities.

"We had a good day, we had a few prizes and giveaways and we had some live entertainment in the kitchen on Friday night,” she said.

Big River Ski Lodge has been bustling with people since just before Christmas.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Rubbish triggers state of origin battle

Rubbish triggers state of origin battle

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate is talking tough about interstate rubbish dumpers

Hoteliers enjoy a day at the races

FUN DAY: Hoteliers from across the Clarence Valley let their hair down at the Clarence Valley AHA Hoteliers Race Day.

Race day proves to be a winner with publicans

Police seek Glen Innes escapee

Paul Reginald Dunn, 36, who police are seeking after he escaped from Glen Innes correctional centre on Friday.

Prisoner last seen on Friday afternoon

Job numbers on rise in Clarence Valley

An artist's impression of the new Grafton Bridge which is one of the infrastructure projects that has provided a jobs boost for the region.

Projects pay off on employment front

Local Partners

Job opportunities on menu

Red Rooster owners reveal new service will deliver employment opportunities in South Grafton

Skate All Day ramps up kids board skills

Ex-pro skater Trevor Ward teaches kids at Skate All Day at the Yamba Skate Park. INSET: Grant McGregor helps his daughter Dana learn to skate.

Skating and surfing to hand in hand at Skate All Day

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Plenty of live music this Australia Day weekend

Mal Eastick returns with his Blues Bar on Sunday at the Yamba Golf Club.

Gigs galore across the Clarence Valley

Triple J countdown a rite of passage today

HOT TIP: Will Flume win Triple J's Hottest 100 music poll this year?

Countdowns, barefoot bowls and barbecues order of the day

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity stars

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity stars

HERE are all the 10 stars who entered the jungle tonight on the new season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

Emmanuelle Riva has died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.

French actress has died

Black Sabbath's Geoff Nicholls dead at 68

The Facebook post Tony Iommi wrote in tribute to his former bandmate Geoff Nicholls, who died on January 28 of lung cancer.

Guitarist was fighting lung cancer

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Steve Price.

SHOCK jock's appearance may be the show’s worst kept secret.

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Sara Storer poses for a photograph after receiving the Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year and Bush Ballad of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Golden Guitar Awards celebrate the best in Australian country music.

Tamworth lit up again for the Golden Guitar Awards

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

THE summer dry spell is over as big shows return for ratings rumble.

First I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant named

Swapping the Lycra for khaki: Lisa Curry’s heading into the jungle.

The first I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant is ...

Large Family Home, Priced To Go!

3 Swamp Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $449,500

With motivated vendors, don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This large 4 bedroom, double garage, split tri level brick home on 1669m2 (approx.) has a lot...

Spacious Villa Close To Beach

2/98 Queen Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 2 1 $339,000

This spacious two bedroom villa set back from the road in a neatly maintained garden complex is ideal for retirees, downsizers, and rental investors. It's in a...

Impressive 3.4 acre Block

Lot 552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the ... $230,000

Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the beautiful Bundjalung National Park, with beaches and the Clarence River a stones throw away. Well...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

HOMESTEAD ON 3 WATERFRONT ACRES

12 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 3 4 $675,000

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED This immaculately presented character homestead is set on a three acre waterfront block in a private rural...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR HOLIDAY COTTAGE

10 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 1 1 $165,000

DECEASED ESTATE! Set on a level 493m2 corner block in the riverside village of Harwood. This unique one bedroom weatherboard cottage is a renovators dream...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Room To Grow

15 Boronia Crescent, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living spaces, as well as a separate utility room, this is a home that offers great potential as well as room to...

Lakeside Living

31 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This is a property that offers the convenience of a great location, being walking distance to shops and medical, as well as offering the attraction of a tranquil...

A home best enjoyed with Lambrusco and a Mezze Plate with friends

5 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 $350,000

With a distinct and very elegant Mediterranean design, 5 Strauss Place is a home that anybody in the market should consider. Not only is Strauss Place a quiet...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!