Town crier back in full voice with the Jacaranda Party

Jacaranda Festival Guest of Honour Cate McQuillen and Town Crier Trevor Green have been helping out with the Jacaranda Queen Party's movements on Jacaranda Thursday.

GRAFTON'S town crier Trevor Green is getting back into full voice following the Jacaranda Queens Party around on Jacaranda Thursday.

Mr Green put his bell and town crier's voice away recently to take part in a Camp Quality Car Rally, only returning home on Tuesday.

"I'm getting back into it now,” Mr Green said. "I've been with the Jacaranda Queen's Party throughout the morning making sure everyone knows they are in the presence of royalty.

"We've been loving all the shows in the shops. They've all been lots of fun. We've seend the Wizard of Oz and Not So Sweet Charity and had a ball with them.”

The Jacaranda Festival Guest of Honour, Cate McQuillen, of dirtgirl fame, has always had a soft spot for Jacaranda Thursday.

"We've all been enjoying the dress ups and the entertainment the shops are putting on for the town,” she said.”