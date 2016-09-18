Traffic delays on McFarlane Bridge

The McFarlane Bridge at Maclean closed from September 19 to 22 for maintenance work.

TEMPORARY traffic changes will occur on the McFarlane Bridge on Lawrence Rd in Maclean.

Roads and Martime Services advises that the changes will occur to allow the bridge deck to be sealed.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge under traffic lights from Monday, September 19 to Thursday, September 22.

The speed limit will be reduced to 20km while the work is carried out and motorists will be advised of delays.

Community members can register for SMS alerts about the work by either calling 131 782 or emailing grafton.regional.office@rms.nsw.gov.au.