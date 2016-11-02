Trainer needs "a lot of luck” after carpark draw

EARLY SPEED THE KEY: Greg Howells-trained Text Me will be bullocking out of the barriers at Grafton as he looks to find an inside alley from gate 11.

BM60 HCP: Grafton trainer Greg Howells is a man of very few words before race day.

The seasoned campaigner much prefers to let his horses do the talking with their efforts on track.

So far this season it appears the small stable of thoroughbreds could write a monologue for their master.

Howells has spent the first quarter of the new season trading places with Dan Want atop the Clarence River Jockey Club trainer's leaderboard thanks largely to the recent run of success for stable leader Teo Torriate.

But take nothing away from unsung gelding Text Me who chases his third placing at home this season when he lines up from Barrier 11 in the final race today, the G McMullan Contracting Benchmark 60 Handicap (1400 Metres).

It has not been the best run of barrier draws for the Grafton trainer with four of his last five sitting outside in the double digit lanes but he has hope apprentice Eric Cheung can charge early and find his way to the rail.

"You need a lot of luck and a lot of things go your way when you are on track," Howells said.

"He will probably go forward on the pace early and then search for an inside run. He definitely won't be off the pace, if anything he over-races a lot of the time.

"You just can't burn him up too much or he will run out of petrol for the finish."

Cheung, who races out of the Gordon Yorke stable, will claim three kilos which will only add to the speed on offer for the gelding but Howells said that takes nothing away from the young jockey's ability.

"He is riding well at the moment and you can't go too wrong coming out of the Yorke stable."