Road closures due to tree removal for new bridge

The first developments towards the new Grafton Bridge Project are underway, with houses in Pound St set for demolition and trees marked for removal. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

TRAFFIC changes will be in place in Pound Street, Grafton from Saturday to remove five trees as part of the Grafton Bridge project.

A temporary closure between Villiers and Clarence streets is required from 7am Saturday to 5pm Sunday. During the week from next Monday, traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place between 7am-6pm while the remainder of the trees are removed.

As the trees are near power lines there will be some planned power outages in the area between 8am and 4pm.

All affected property and business owners have been contacted to advise alternative power supplies during the outage.

The trees are being removed to widen the section of Pound Street to two lanes in each direction for the new Grafton bridge.

A further three smaller trees will be removed next year in this area. The trees are being removed in accordance with the project's approval from the Department of Planning and the Environment.

Fig trees have been incorporated into the urban design and landscape plan for the project which will be displayed for community comment later this year.

Work to exclude wildlife from these trees has started, and involves an ecologist who will be on-site throughout the tree removal to ensure any remaining wildlife is safely relocated.

