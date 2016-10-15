Tributes flow for Coutts Crossing crash victim

THE Clarence Valley community is in mourning over the sudden death of mother-of-three Jodie Spears.



The 32-year-old died on Thursday, after the Suzuki scooter she was riding was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Armidale Rd.



According to police, the scooter and a Mitsubishi Pajero towing a box trailer containing kayaks collided about 1km south of the intersection of McPherson's Crossing Road, just after 4.10pm on Thursday.



Emergency services were called, but the rider died at the scene.



The Coutts Crossing resident was the seventeenth person to die on Coffs/Clarence roads so far this year, and leaves behind a husband and three sons.



Since the news broke, tributes have flown for Mrs Spears and her loved ones on social media.



Family friend Clare Fares told The Daily Examiner she was in shock at the loss of her good friend, who was gone too soon.



"Jodie was a fantastic friend, her laugh and her smile and her catch up chats," she said.



"With eyes filled with tears and a heavy heart (I'm) going to miss you Jodie, but fly high in heaven.



"Sympathy to all the family and friends, our hearts are filled with pain and sadness."



On The Daily Examiner's Facebook page, Kelsie Lea wrote: "Such a shock, Rest in Peace, I will never forget you, my thoughts are with your loved ones."



Tabetha Johnston commented that Mrs Spears was "a beautiful soul taken too early."



The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured in Thursday's crash and taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing. Three passengers in the Mitsubishi were also uninjured.



Officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation, and have called on any witnesses who have not yet come forward to phone police via Crime Stoppers, on 1800 333 000.

