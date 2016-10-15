23°
News

Tributes flow for Coutts Crossing crash victim

Clair Morton
| 15th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Clarence Valley community is in mourning over the sudden death of mother-of-three Jodie Spears.

The 32-year-old died on Thursday, after the Suzuki scooter she was riding was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Armidale Rd.

According to police, the scooter and a Mitsubishi Pajero towing a box trailer containing kayaks collided about 1km south of the intersection of McPherson's Crossing Road, just after 4.10pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called, but the rider died at the scene.

The Coutts Crossing resident was the seventeenth person to die on Coffs/Clarence roads so far this year, and leaves behind a husband and three sons.

Since the news broke, tributes have flown for Mrs Spears and her loved ones on social media.

Family friend Clare Fares told The Daily Examiner she was in shock at the loss of her good friend, who was gone too soon.

"Jodie was a fantastic friend, her laugh and her smile and her catch up chats," she said.

"With eyes filled with tears and a heavy heart (I'm) going to miss you Jodie, but fly high in heaven.

"Sympathy to all the family and friends, our hearts are filled with pain and sadness."

On The Daily Examiner's Facebook page, Kelsie Lea wrote: "Such a shock, Rest in Peace, I will never forget you, my thoughts are with your loved ones."

Tabetha Johnston commented that Mrs Spears was "a beautiful soul taken too early."

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured in Thursday's crash and taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing. Three passengers in the Mitsubishi were also uninjured.

Officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation, and have called on any witnesses who have not yet come forward to phone police via Crime Stoppers, on 1800 333 000.
 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coutts crossing crash fatal

Tributes flow for Coutts Crossing crash victim

Tributes flow for Coutts Crossing crash victim

THE Clarence Valley community is in mourning over the sudden death of mother-of-three Jodie Spears.

  • News

  • 15th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

OPINION: The canary on the turbine - Part I

(L-R) Police Commissioner Grant Stevens, SA Premier Jay Weatherill and SA Emergency Chief Chris Beattie speak to the media during a press conference in Adelaide, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. South Australia is coming back to life after severe weather damaged energy infrastructure, shutting down the entire electricity network and plunging the state into darkness. High winds are being blamed for bringing down at least 22 transmission towers in the mid-north on Wednesday with about 80,000 lightning strikes hitting the state, some damaging generation facilities. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING

GALES of self-interest blow from every direction

RIP: Tough as nails Rebels back rower remembered

South Grafton Rugby League Team of the Century backrower Kenneth Gray passed away on Saturday, 8th October, 2016.

Huge turnout for funeral of Team of the Century player

Grace's soul sounds to be heard on home soil

SWEET MUSIC: Singer Grace Hickey is back in the Lower Clarence to sing at the Surfing The Coldstream Festival.

Grace Hickey is back to play the Surfing the Coldstream Festival

Local Partners

Unlock the secrets to self-awareness

Tahleah Rose presents the path to epic health through self-awareness.

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

The Rural Fire Services were fighting a fire at the Hogarth Range, near Casino. Flames climbing up tree trunks. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

While floods hamper the west, Clarence Valley's drought rating rises

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

QUICK STOP: Grizzlee Train will be pulling into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Central Coast duo bring energy to Yamba

Hip-hip-hooray for parkrun's 1st birthday

BIRTHDAY TIME: Grafton parkrun organiser Casey Smith with Elders Real Estate's Karen Gorton and Kylie McGrath get into the parkrun birthday groove.

Free barbecue to celebrate successful community event

Shakespeare comes to life at the Criterion

SHOW TIME: The cast of Midsummer Night's Dream warm up for their big production at the Criterion Theatre this weekend.

Clarence Valley Home Educators' own take on Midsummer Night's Dream

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

CENTRAL Coast duo bring raw and exciting energy to Yamba on Saturday night

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

PRODUCTIVE LAND, CREEK FRONTAGE, APPROVED GRANNY FLAT, TOWN WATER - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $569,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Bursting with added benefits

2 Bangalow Crescent, Gateway Village, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $225,000

You really must explore the quality and improvements of one of the finest offerings in the Gateway Village. Not only is this cottage light-filled and spacious it...

Move in ready - Owner says SELL!

4 Forest Bank Close, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $479,000

OWNER SAYS SELL! Owners have purchased elsewhere offering a fantastic opportunity to purchase a well-established family home set on a fully fenced 4,005sqm corner...

Exceptional Valued Rural Residential Land near the Beach

Lot 22 Brolga Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and ... $145,000

At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and quiet reigns supreme. The considered estate layout ensures excellent building site for you...

Prime Real Estate

64 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $420,000

This three bedroom home is across the road from the sports oval and within sight of the Bowling Club. The land is zoned commercial with rear access from Charles...

WHEN ONLY TWO WILL DO

8 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 4 $565,000

This property has two titles, two road frontages, and two storeys. It is on the corner of Spencer Street and Riverview Street. It is 200 metrs to the river and the...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?