Tributes flow for Jodie

Balloons are released as the hearse pulls away from the funeral of Jodie Spears at the Christ Church Cathedral.

IT WAS an emotional ending to Jodie Spears' funeral with her colleagues lining the path from the cathedral to the street, forming a guard of honour with bright and colourful balloons, ready to give their friend the send off she deserved.

As the coffin was carried from the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral in Grafton, family, friends, colleagues and members of the community gathered around to say their last goodbyes to Mrs Spears.

And as the hearse pulled away, her colleagues let go, sending the colourful balloons into the skies to brighten everyone's day, the same way Mrs Spears did every day of her life.

The 32-year-old mother-of-three died on Thursday, after her scooter and 4WD towing a trailer collided on Armidale Rd.

Hundreds of people flowed through the doors of the cathedral wearing their brightest clothing to help remember the life of a woman who brought so much joy to the people around her.

With people coming from far and wide, guests were lined up against walls and spilling out into the the church gardens, ready to hear the memories shared from the life of a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter and a friend.

