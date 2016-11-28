UPDATE, 5.30PM: Large storm system hits Grafton

UPDATE, 5.30PM: The storm system that was developing in the parts of the Upper Clarence Valley has hit Grafton with heavy rainfall and continuous thunder.

The three distinct cells producing rainfall reported earlier have since merged creating a wide band of heavy rainfall across the region, currently stretching from the Pillar Valley in the southeast to east of Tenterfield in the northwest.

Clarence Valley residents can expect conditions to clear up by morning, with a fine day predicted tomorrow. However, according to weatherzone.com.au there is a small chance of a thunderstorm tomorrow and Wednesday.

Three distinct storm cells loom according to Bureau of Meteorology rainfall data near Grafton at 4.20pm on Monday, 28th November, 2016. Bill North

EARLIER: The latest Bureau of Meteorology images paint a mouth-watering picture for storm chasers and equally nervous wait for residents with three individual storm cells gathering force in close proximity to Grafton.

A major wet weather event has passed through Nymboida and is heading north towards the city, while another isolated storm exists north west near Jackadgery and a third has significantly grown in magnitude in the past hour to the north of Grafton, west of Maclean.

These events are the first signs of significant storm activity predicted in the region this evening.

A severe thunderstorm issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 2.44pm today warned large hailstones and heavy rainfall and damaging winds were likely over the next several hours in parts of the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Large Hail, Heavy Rain and Damaging Winds. https://t.co/Ss766eSCrL #SydneyStorm #NSWStorms pic.twitter.com/gtomuSvjnp — BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 28, 2016

Another storm system further south in the state has resulted in severe thunderstorm warnings for Metropolitan, Illawarra, Hunter and Central Tableland regions.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

