Triple J countdown a rite of passage today

SO the big question is who will take out this year's No. 1 position in today's Triple J's Hottest 100?

Australian DJ Flume is a likely candidate but there will be plenty of competition from international artists and fellow Aussies.

Whoever gets top alternative honours, one thing's for sure, listening to the entire countdown has become a rite of passage for many Australians on this day.

If you aren't hanging around your own backyard you could head along for some planned social activity at Grafton's Village Green Hotel or Yamba's Pacific Hotel today.

Both pubs are having Hottest 100 "parties” offering a variety of refreshing activities and barbecue- based fun as you chill out and escape the Clarence heat while you count down the the music that helped shaped 2016.

Maclean Bowling Club will have charity barefoot bowls at the centre of its Aussie Day celebrations.

You are encouraged to dress up as your favourite Aussie and enjoy the sizzling sausage as the kids get their faces painted as the live entertainment ramps up with 2 Way Street.

Around the corner at the Maclean Hotel local duo Little Fish will sing up a storm on the back deck at 2.30pm with a similar array of Aussie-inspired competitions and food and a jumping castle for the kids.

If you are down in Yamba and a blues fan, get along to Shores Tavern for the Summer Gumbo Tour which starts at 2pm.

The musical line-up is hails from Melbourne to the Mississippi and with those spectacular views of the Clarence River to match you would be hard to find a better way to celebrate how lucky we are to live here.

Enjoy your day.