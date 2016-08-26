Troy Cassar-Daley reflects on monumental evening

TROY Cassar-Daley is still riding on "cloud nine" after his huge night at Tamworth's Golden Guitar Awards where he not only took home the prestigious Album of the Year award for Things I Carry Around but was also inducted in the Roll of Renown, an honour that has been bestowed upon legends of the country music for the past 50 years.

Troy, the youngest to received this accolade, now joins the company of such iconic artists like Slim Dusty, Tex Morton, Buddy Williams, Smoky Dawson, Jimmy Little and John Williamson.

The 47-year-old said being inducted on Saturday night was one of the most amazing things that had happened to him in a long time and he was completely surprised by the honour.

Troy cassar daley with his latest golden guitar. Lisa Maree Williams

He felt after the success he enjoyed last year, taking home five Golden Guitars, he was almost not going to nominate at all this time.

"I felt that was plenty but I didn't want to look like a snob so I sent in two. The album wasn't really about awards it was about the book but I wanted to be there to support everyone else.

"I could see the excitement in Joy's (McKean) face when she was about to read out who was going to be on the Roll of Renown. I thought it's obviously somebody she really loves. I said to Laurel I wonder who it is and then she blurts out my name. I couldn't believe it. It was a big shock. I looked around the room and gave that 'did they just read my name out' look."

Troy said it was a poignant moment for him, a child who grew up visiting the country music capital and being in awe of the rock that now bears his name.

"My first trip up there we made a point of going to the Roll of Renown. We'd waste half the rolls of our little cameras we were given for Christmas on some of those plaques. When we got home to Grafton we'd get them developed at the chemist and mum would say 'where are those plaques from again' and I'd say they're from that big rock. Now I'm on that big rock," he laughs.

Troy cassar daley with his latest golden guitar. Kyle Zenchyson

Troy said he was glad they were able to keep his induction a secret otherwise "you'd get up there with a big list".

"Being put on the spot means the speech is relatively short. I wanted to talk about visiting Tamworth as a kid and the support I got from Grafton and my family, the people that don't give up on you."

While Troy's wife Lauren and children Clay and Gem were there to share this special moment, he said his mum Irene was at home at Kungala listening on the radio.

"She got upset, really overwhelmed with emotion. We're a bit of a sooky family but I felt more proud of my upbringing than ever standing up there the other night.

Troy cassar daley with his latest golden guitar. JANE DEMPSTER

"We had a town that really got behind its kids and musicians and me, as young fellow coming through the ranks down there, all the bands we were in, it all adds up to moments like this."

And while Troy said he runs from words like legend, his daughter did stir him a little after the announcement.

"She said does this mean you're a legend dad. So I said no. Only in our house."

Troy Cassar-Daley will be performing at the Yamba Golf Club as part of his Things I Carry Around tour on Feb. 19