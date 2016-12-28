Troy tames the Machine at Maclean

Winner Troy Wilkinson rides Machine on his way to 87 points and the win at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo.

When Troy Wilkinson saw his draw for the Maclean Twilight Rodeo, he knew he was in for a tough ride aboard a bull named "Machine".

The champion bull rider showed his class to the crowd at Maclean Showground and produced an 87-point ride win to take the win in the Open Bull Ride.

"I knew the bull and I knew he was going to be a handful," Wilkinson said. "Kerry Hall who bred him said he was a good bull, and I knew if I hung on I'd get a good score."

The largest bull in the field, the bull fought Wilkinson as soon as the gate opened, but he hung on and showed good form to last the eight seconds.

"He's such a big bull, and I'm only 67 kgs with little arms," Wilkinson said.

"I just kept going at him and waited for the whistle. It's a remarkable score any day of the week.

"That's the best bit about being out in the first couple; if you get a good score it puts the pressure on them and makes them go at it.

"There's no real secret to what I did out there, I just clamped down and sometimes you make your own luck."

Winner Troy Wilkinson rides Machine on his way to 87 points and the win at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo. Adam Hourigan Photography

Wilkinson said he felt a bit of excitement when the bull draw came out, knowing the test in front of him.

"You definitely build yourself up when you see the draw earlier in the week," he said. "If you've ridden him a few times before you can prepare, or if you haven't you can do a bit of research on him."

The 2015 Australian Professional Rodeo Association bullriding champion also took out the PBR Iron Cowboy event in Townsville four weeks ago.