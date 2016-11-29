Troy up for more gold at Tamworth

Troy Cassar-Daley poses for a photograph after winning five Golden Guitar's, at the 44th annual Golden Guitar Awards during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. The Tamworth Country Music Festival runs from the 15th to 24th January, culminating in the Golden Guitar Awards night which celebrates the best of Australian country music. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

THE CLARENCE's favourite son Troy Cassar-Daley has followed his stellar year at the Golden Guitar's last year with two nominations in 2016.

Troy is nominated for Best Male Artist, and Album of the Year for his release this year "Things I Carry Around”

Troy scooped the pool last year, winning five awards with tracks from his previous album "Freedom Ride” and will go up against familiar names such as Luke O'Shea and Sara Storer for the awards to be held in January.

Troy will plays his 36th annual concert in Tamworth at TREC on January 26 as part of the country music festival.