Troy up for more gold at Tamworth

Adam Hourigan
| 29th Nov 2016 12:47 PM
Troy Cassar-Daley poses for a photograph after winning five Golden Guitar's, at the 44th annual Golden Guitar Awards during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.
Troy Cassar-Daley poses for a photograph after winning five Golden Guitar's, at the 44th annual Golden Guitar Awards during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.

THE CLARENCE's favourite son Troy Cassar-Daley has followed his stellar year at the Golden Guitar's last year with two nominations in 2016.

Troy is nominated for Best Male Artist, and Album of the Year for his release this year "Things I Carry Around”

Troy scooped the pool last year, winning five awards with tracks from his previous album "Freedom Ride” and will go up against familiar names such as Luke O'Shea and Sara Storer for the awards to be held in January.

Troy will plays his 36th annual concert in Tamworth at TREC on January 26 as part of the country music festival.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Troy Cassar-Daley poses for a photograph after winning five Golden Guitar's, at the 44th annual Golden Guitar Awards during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.

