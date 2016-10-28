Truck crash closes M1 at Chinderah

Emergency crews have responded to a two-truck crash that has closed the M1 Pacific Highway at Cudgen Rd.

A TRUCK has exploded after colliding with another semi-trailer on the M1 Pacific Highway near Chinderah.

Emergency crews responded to calls at about 12.35pm after receiving reports that two trucks had collided on the M1 about one kilometre south of the Tweed Valley Way exit.

One of the trucks was carrying a load of timber and it was engulfed by flames following the incident with the fire spreading to surrounding grassland.

Police said the drivers of the two vehicles had escaped without major injury but the highway has been closed.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Tweed Valley Way while northbound traffic is also being held for emergency services. Motorists are advised to use the alternative route.

Police, fire and ambulance services were in attendance.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.