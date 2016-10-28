25°
News

Truck crash closes M1 at Chinderah

28th Oct 2016 1:23 PM
Emergency crews have responded to a two-truck crash that has closed the M1 Pacific Highway at Cudgen Rd.
Emergency crews have responded to a two-truck crash that has closed the M1 Pacific Highway at Cudgen Rd.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TRUCK has exploded after colliding with another semi-trailer on the M1 Pacific Highway near Chinderah.

Emergency crews responded to calls at about 12.35pm after receiving reports that two trucks had collided on the M1 about one kilometre south of the Tweed Valley Way exit.

One of the trucks was carrying a load of timber and it was engulfed by flames following the incident with the fire spreading to surrounding grassland.

Police said the drivers of the two vehicles had escaped without major injury but the highway has been closed.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Tweed Valley Way while northbound traffic is also being held for emergency services. Motorists are advised to use the alternative route.

Police, fire and ambulance services were in attendance.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  crash fire m1 pacific highway

Monster who raped, tortured daughter given 48 yrs jail

Monster who raped, tortured daughter given 48 yrs jail

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: HE stuffed his daughter in a locked box overnight, returning the next morning with a home-made sexual torture tool.

Dirtgirl creators take home Green Globe

WINNERS: Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace pose with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis after their win at the Green Globe awards.

Cate McQuillen "amazed and exccited" about state award

Police investigate deliberately lit fire north of Grafton

Rural Fire Service Wooli Police copyright Tanja Ackerman2016

Storms hamper crew's efforts to contain bushfire in rugged terrain

Grafton does the Time Warpt again

The Time Warpt Dinner and Show is set for the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Rocky Horror dinner show comes back to Grafton

Local Partners

Is it time for a skate park extension in Yamba?

IF YOU ever want to be truly terrified, swing by the Yamba skate park on any given day.

Jacaranda Festival: What's on this weekend

The Jacaranda Children's Party will be a fun start to the annual festival for children like Aria Barnes.

THE 82nd Jacaranda Festival officially kicks into overdrive today

Grafton does the Time Warpt again

The Time Warpt Dinner and Show is set for the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Rocky Horror dinner show comes back to Grafton

OPINION: Magpies welcome Binge back to the nest

The Lower Clarence Magpies v Casino RSM Cougars at Maclean Showground. Pictured for the Magpies is Ryan Binge (centre).

Lower Clarence Magpies have good news ahead of AGM.

Natalie returns home to perform at the Country Muster

Natalie Davidson will perform at the Clarence Valley Country Muster on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be one local face on stage at this years country muster

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

We all remember 'Wild Thing' and now you can hear it live when The Troggs play across Australia for their 50th anniversary tour.

Grafton does the Time Warpt again

The Time Warpt Dinner and Show is set for the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Rocky Horror dinner show comes back to Grafton

Depp jumps ship from agency of 25 years

Johnny Depp has signed to CAA after 25 years with the United

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom "buried" Katy Perry in flowers for her birthday

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

Acreage with elevated aspect at bargain price. Close to Maclean

15-21 Clarence Street, Ilarwill 2463

Residential Land This delightful cleared small acreage is only 3lkm from Maclean and is ... $179,000

This delightful cleared small acreage is only 3lkm from Maclean and is ready to build on. All the services are available to the property including town water...

Residential development site. Perfectly positioned Hobby Farm.

Lot 286 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land Those with an eye to the future will be quick to recognise ... $599,000

Those with an eye to the future will be quick to recognise the significance of this large, cleared site within the Village of Lawrence. They will also recognise it...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $415,000 neg.

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

IMPRESSIVE TREE CHANGE

58 Angouri Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 5 $409,000

Immaculately presented inside & out this north facing home will impress the most fastidious buyer. 2.6acres approximately of beautifully maintained and well...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 $ 255,000

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Maclean's highest house sale this decade

SOLD: Ray White real estate agent Alan Bruchert has just put a new sticker on Maclean's most expensive house to sell in a decade.

Unique riverfront home sells for more than $920,000

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?