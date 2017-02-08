29°
News

Truckie tackled driver who ran from crash scene

7th Feb 2017 8:30 PM Updated: 8th Feb 2017 6:21 AM
Scenes from the crash north of Coffs Harbour that police say saw a truck driver tackle a motorist as he ran from a three vehicle prang on the Pacific Hwy.
Scenes from the crash north of Coffs Harbour that police say saw a truck driver tackle a motorist as he ran from a three vehicle prang on the Pacific Hwy. Frank Redward

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A B-DOUBLE truck driver is said to have tackled a motorist who attempted to flee the scene of an accident on the Pacific Highway. 

The incident happened 5km north of Coffs Harbour on Tuesday around 7pm when a Hyundai struck the front bumper of a Mack prime mover that was towing trailers then headed up an embankment and crashed heavily into a SUV in another lane.

The  crash happened at speed in a 110kmh zone of the highway. 

At the scene, the truck driver explained how the car hit his truck, then lost control and drove up an embankment under an overpass before collecting the other vehicle which was driven by a woman.

The truck driver, who didn't want to be named, said as he pulled up his rig he watched as the male driver ran from his car up a roadside embankment.

After getting 'a thumbs up' from the female driver of the SUV to indicate she was okay the truckie told police he gave chase running up the hill after the fleeing driver.

Drawing close enough to the man the truckie said he pounced tackling him on a nearby off-ramp roundabout. 

Photos
View Gallery

It is understood police arrived on scene moments later to find the man detained by passers-by.

As officers got a handle on the situation and what had happened, the man, believed to be aged in his 40s, began having seizures and reports from the scene indicated he blacked out for a short time. 

Ambulance paramedics treated the man for about 20 minutes as well as the woman who was driving the third vehicle.

Both patients were transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for assessment. 

North bound lanes of the Pacific Highway were closed for a brief period and police diverted traffic as the lanes were cleared. 

Police say officers are tonight hoping to view dashcam video from the truck.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour crash editors picks pacific highway truck driver

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

THE next few days are going to be unbearable for large swathes of the country as an extreme heatwave sees temperatures soar.

Bernardi departure a 'betrayal'

Kevin Hogan MP for Page.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan weighs on Cory Bernardi's defection

Walking for community support

Trinette Reimer is bringing the community together with a walking group once a week.

Trinette is walking to bring the community together

Man who stabbed mum's partner will be out in months

Grafton Courthouse Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Rick Flanders will serve six moths for scissor attack

Local Partners

Walking for community support

Trinette Reimer has started a weekly walk to help bring to the community together and help break down barriers

Marriage equality forum in Grafton on Wednesday

Pride at the marriage equality rally held in Rockhampton on Sunday.Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Have your say on marriage equality at a forum on Wednesday night

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

Reptile handler Steve McEwan with Snappy the crocodile.

Bumper weekend of events for all ages

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

COUNTRY CHARMER ABOUT TO BE STOLEN

21 SCHWINGHAMMER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 NEW PRICE...

IDEAL for a young couple or retirees - this beautiful cottage is packed with character and boasts a new kitchen and modern bathroom. Tidy and functional, this...

SURPRISINGLY SPACIOUS - SURPRISINGLY AFFORDABLE. ACTIVELY SEEKING OFFERS

2/26 OLIVER STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

CLEVERLY designed, well-appointed and conveniently located - this tidy unit would be perfect for retirees, young couples or even a small family. All 3 bedrooms...

TWO STREET FONTAGE and WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS!

279 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Grafton real estate is HOT and when you throw in good proximity to schools, you know you are already half way to a sale. Investors, first home buyers...

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

L2-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of ... AUCTION

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Renovator Or Perfect First Home

92 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet part of North Street, this home comes to the market for the first time in over 50 years. Rich in family history and overlooking spacious rural...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

High, Dry and Ready to Go

52 George Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $ 220,000

Houses like 52 George Street are hot property with the rising rental market. This flood free, low set home is hard to go pass. With an estimated rental price of...

Neat, Sweet and Complete

4 Lady Beatrice Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $469,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac this residence is surprisingly spacious and has been fitted out with loads of extras like ducted airconditioning, solar hot water...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!