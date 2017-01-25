33°
News

Trump the fake news with the real deal

Georja Ryan
| 25th Jan 2017 12:00 AM
Don't get caught up in the fake news, says Trump.
Don't get caught up in the fake news, says Trump. Evan Vucci

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE World Wide Web is crawling with fake news, according to the pink-faced President of America.

After telling a CNN journalist his organisation was "terrible” at a media conference recently, Donald Trump went on to say "I'm not going to give you a question, you are fake news”.

Since then, he's dubbed BuzzFeed fake news and NBC News copped a hiding too.

So if there really is all this "fake news” floating around the internet and on our television screens, where do we get the real stuff from?

Clearly not the Betoota Advocate; if you've been sharing its content as legitimate news you've been fooled, though we presume highly entertained.

So let's take it back to basics: your trusted local masthead.

We pride ourselves on delivering you the real news that's happening in our region.

Yes, we'll probably report on things you don't agree with and reveal information in the public interest certain people don't want revealed, and you may want to go all Trump on us and call it fake news.

But, rest assured, we're as legit as they come, and if you're not online with us, you're missing out.

Because we know it can be hard to wade through the rumour mill that is the internet, we're offering a 50% discount on our unlimited digital subscription for the first 12 weeks - that's just $3 - to make sure you've got the important stuff covered.

As a bonus, we'll throw in a free Saturday paper delivered straight to your door each weekend.

That's on top of an unlimited subscription to the Courier Mail+ (Daily Telegraph+ for NSW) and the Washington Post.

Now that's three "real news” sites, all for your consumption and for just $3 a week.

Head HERE for more information.

The Sunshine Coast Daily
McLachlan Park almost complete

McLachlan Park almost complete

Council wait for determination on funding application before work on riverside walk is completed

Art from the sky: Why our farmers should be proud

Farms from the sky as captured by photographer Joshua Smith using some of the latest Canon gear.

“It’s really an honour to be able to tell that story…"

Call for extra shark nets

MORE NETS: Ballina Shire councillor Phil Meehan would like the State Government to consider installing a shark eco-barrier at the river beach near the Shaws Bay Caravan Park.

Councillor wants more protection

Sugar hit as TPP trumped

NEW PRODUCT: SPAR Maclean store manager Tina Ross and owner Bob Little with packages of Sunshine Sugar.

Local consumers could have greater impact on local sugar

Local Partners

McLachlan Park almost complete

Council wait for determination on funding application before work on riverside walk is completed

Call for extra shark nets

MORE NETS: Ballina Shire councillor Phil Meehan would like the State Government to consider installing a shark eco-barrier at the river beach near the Shaws Bay Caravan Park.

Councillor wants more protection

Comedian Damien Power becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Australia Day: Things to do in the Clarence

UP THEY GO: The NSW, Australian and Aboriginal flags begin to rise on Australia Day.

Barbecues, billy carts and flag raisings

Festival director joins stars at Sundance

ACTION: Wendy Gibbs, director of the Bent Bridge Film Festival, before heading off to the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Rubbing shoulders with celebrities at film festival

Comedian Damien Power becomes big hit on The Project

Comedian Damien Power becomes big hit on The Project

DAMIEN Power has come a long way from the boy who once played up in classrooms to having his own segment "Power to the People” on TV program The Project.

Why people are saying 2017 is the hardest ever Hottest 100

Flume - Never Be Like You is being favoured to win Triple Js Hottest 100.

Social media laments lack of great music ahead of Hottest 100

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

PRESTIGE RIVERFRONT

42 McHugh Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 5 FASTRAK

It won't be easy to click out of holiday mode in this stylish, contemporary residence for those seeking a relaxed lifestyle. Cool, calm and sophisticated with a...

High, Dry and Ready to Go

52 George Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $ 220,000

Properties like 52 George Street are hot property with the rising rental market. This flood free, low set home is hard to go pass. With an estimated rental price...

TIMBER COTTAGE RENOVATED WITH LOVE - NOW IT&#39;S TIME TO GO

21 SCHWINGHAMMER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 FASTRAK

Packed with character and boasting a recent kitchen renovation and a modern bathroom - this tidy and functional charmer is set to make someone very happy.

SURPRISINGLY SPACIOUS - NEAT, SOLID AND SECURE

2/26 OLIVER STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

With its great presentation and handy location, we will be surprised if this one makes it all the way to auction. All 3 bedrooms offer floor to ceiling windows to...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Stylish Home, Sought After Address

22 Conrad Close, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 3 $475,000

This bright spacious family home is located in a desirable address, where quality homes surround and just a short walk to the Clarence River and parks. Northerly...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!