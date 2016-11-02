27°
TS Shropshire searches for new recruits

Caitlan Charles | 2nd Nov 2016 10:04 AM
Recruit Josh Clark, LS Nick Aspinall, AB Rhylea Searle and Recruit Sophie Turner at the T.S. Shropshire open day.
Recruit Josh Clark, LS Nick Aspinall, AB Rhylea Searle and Recruit Sophie Turner at the T.S. Shropshire open day. Caitlan Charles

Prospective recruits were at the TS Shropshire at the weekend to try out drills, games and learn a thing or two about being a Navy Cadet.

Petty Officer Robyn Nixon said their open day was aimed at recruiting new cadets to join in on a program that is fun, teaches young people respect, discipline and develops their confidence.

P.O. Nixon added that the current cadets played a big part in showing new recruits what being a cadet was all about.

"That's one of the things with Navy Cadets, they learn a bit of leadership and management and so they were able to speak to the prospective new cadets," she said.

Over the course of a few hours, prospective cadets were shown a few drills and had the opportunity to participate in activities cadets do on a regular basis.

"We brought them out to show how we rig up a sailing boat because we do a lot of sailing because we're close to the river," P.O. Nixon said.

But activities on the water is not the only thing cadets at the T.S. Shropshire do.

"We also do drills and ceremonial, so they learn to march and they learn to do a guard for ceremonies."

P.O. Nixon said the best thing about being a Navy cadet was how much fun it was.

"Especially the sailing, the power boating, one of the motto for cadets is just add water," she said.

P.O. Nixon said cadets also learn a lot of life skills as part of the program.

"It also teaches them a bit of discipline, and the older cadets as they go up through the ranks... they then do a lot of the activities with the group," she said.

"On our normal parades, the senior cadets run the parade, so they work out what we're doing for the day or night."

P.O. Nixon said cadets run alternate Friday nights from 6pm to 9pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm so that cadets who work or play sport can come to one or the other.

If you are interested in joining the Navy Cadets at the TS Shropshire, call Lieutenant Peter Nixon on 0419 211 991

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cadets navy cadets ts shropshire

