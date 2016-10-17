Tucabia top order falters in big run chase

STARTED OFF RIGHT: Brothers' bowler Mitch Kroehnert (3-34) was top wicket taker for the Brethren.

CRCA CRICKET: Dogged batting performances from Tucabia-Copmanhurst vice-captain Brayden Pardoe (60) and middle-order batsman Andrew Buchanan (50) were not enough to stop Brothers running through the rest of the line up to claim their first victory in round one of the 2016/17 GDSC Premier League season.

Buchanan came to the crease with his side in trouble at 3-26 when Bob McKenzie (1) was caught by captain Jake Kroehnert of the bowling of his younger brother Mitch Kroehnert (3 for 34 off 12 overs). But when Billy Weatherstone (2 for 27 off 10) had Tim Bultitude (3) trapped in front only three runs later, the situation was dire.

"Bucky" knuckled down and with the support of heavy hitter Matt Dougherty (31) notched up a half-century partnership before he was joined by Pardoe.

Pardoe and Buchanan put on a 96-run stand as they pushed the Brethren's bowling attack to its limits.

When the two batsman fell in consecutive overs the writing was on the wall for Tucabia, despite never being willing to lie down without a fight.

The Tucabia tail did wag with Chris Adamson (10), Brad Chard (12) and Tyson Blackadder (19no) all reaching double figures, but it was not enough as Tucabia fell 97 runs short of the Brothers' 323 first innings total.

Fittingly it was batsman Mick Summers (2 for 7 off f5) who jagged the final two wickets of the afternoon after being a linchpin in the previous week scoring 144 runs.

SCOREBOARD

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE

Round 1

Brothers V Tucabia-Copmanhurst

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Brothers

Brothers 1st Innings 323

Tucabia-Copmanhurst 1st Innings

MJ Blanch c Kerr b M Kroehnert 0

DJ Cootes b JS Weatherstone 13

T Bultitude lbw b BJ 3

BJ McKenzie c J Kroehnert b M Kroehnert 1

AJ Buchanan c Lynch b McLaren 50

MJ Dougherty c Lynch b J Kroehnert 31

BR Pardoe c Kerr b M Kroehnert 60

CA Adamson lbw b BJ Weatherstone 10

B Chard b Summers 12

TJ Blackadder not out 19

BP Lloyd b Summers 0

Extras (b 7, lb 10, w 2, nb 8) 27

ALL-OUT for 226

Overs: 67

FoW: 1-8(MJ Blanch) 2-25(DJ Cootes) 3-26(BJ McKenzie) 4-29(T Bultitude) 5-84(MJ Dougherty) 6-180(AJ Buchanan) 7-180(BR Pardoe) 8-200(CA Adamson) 9-208(B Chard) 10-226(BP Lloyd)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 12-2-34-3, JS Weatherstone 7-4-9-1, T McLaren 10-2-36-1, BJ Weatherstone 10-2-27-2, BL Jurd 3-0-20-0, J Kroehnert 13-4-35-1, AJ Kinnane 7-0-41-0, MJ Summers 5-3-7-2

* BROTHERS win first innings by 97 runs