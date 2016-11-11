30°
Sport

TV presenter to host region's sports awards

Bill North | 11th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
PRESENTING: Channel Seven Gold Coast sports reporter and presenter Katie Brown will host the 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.
PRESENTING: Channel Seven Gold Coast sports reporter and presenter Katie Brown will host the 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHANNEL Seven television personality Katie Brown will host the Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club tomorrow night.

The sports reporter and presenter of the nightly Gold Coast bulletin hails from Grafton and is looking forward to mixing with the local sporting stars.

The 25-year-old is herself an elite netballer who plays centre for Golden South Jaguars in the Queensland State League competition.

"I used to play with DEX with the likes of Kellé Murphy, Stephanie Honeybrook (Elliott) and Heid Dalton," Brown said.

"We had a gun team. It was a great time.

"I'm still loving my netball and still want to be a Queensland Firebird, but I might have to deal with the fact that I'm 25 and might not get that chance."

In recent years Brown has worked for Seven at Rockhampton and Hervey Bay before stepping into the Gold Coast role in June.

"I get back to Grafton more since I moved to the Gold Coast," she said. "But my life's become very hectic and I'm still trying to find that balance between work, sport and social life.

"I definitely love coming home and chilling out with the family."

Brown will give audience members at the awards an insight into her career as a sports journalist.

"One of the biggest rewards of my job is the people you meet are so inspiring," she said. "Every day you go to work and talk about how amazing somebody is."

Tickets to be bought by 5pm today at GDSC, Sports- power or Kane's Sport.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  7news channel 7 channel seven clarence valley sports awards gdsc gold coast host katie brown special guest

8 things to do this weekend

8 things to do this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? You might find something on this list of things to do.

Yamba Lotteries win claimed by local

A winning lottery ticket sold in Yamba has been claimed by a local

OPINION: Time to move from 'America in charge' mentality

No Caption

What to do now the famous guy who yelled 'YOU'RE FIRED' is in charge

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Local Partners

Hidden Treasure: Marea's valuable history work recognised

PORT of Yamba Historical Society president added to Hidden Treasure honour roll.

Hidden Treasure: Denise a driving force behind the festival

Denise Slingsby has been named as a \"Hidden Treasure\"

Jacaranda Festval life member named on Hidden Treasure honour roll

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

KATY Perry has "regrettably" had to pull out of an appearance in the city of Shenzhen in China because of a "family emergency".

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian welcome baby girl and name her...

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has given birth to a baby girl

Paulini plays idol Whitney Houston's role in The Bodyguard

Paulini is ready to live out a childhood dream - playing Whitney Houston's role of Rachel Marron in the stage production of The Bodyguard.

Paulini plays Whitney Houston's role in The Bodyguard musical

Suicide Squad star to try out Aussie slang at Supernova

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Karen Fukuhara in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad. Supplied by Warner Bros.

Suicide Squad star keen to meet fans on first trip Down Under

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. The kids have long gone...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Brooms Head Beach house offers ideal position and co-ordinated comfort

2 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $695,000

Sometimes the obvious is not that obvious to the majority of those searching for that 'special location' for their beachside investment. In Brooms Head there...

OWNER REDUCES PRICE AND SAYS SELL

61 Micalo, Iluka 2466

House 2 1 1 $335,000

2 bedroom brick and tile house on large 845 sq meter block with good access to the backyard. The carport adjoins the house and is big enough for 2 cars.The living...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!