TV presenter to host region's sports awards

PRESENTING: Channel Seven Gold Coast sports reporter and presenter Katie Brown will host the 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

CHANNEL Seven television personality Katie Brown will host the Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club tomorrow night.

The sports reporter and presenter of the nightly Gold Coast bulletin hails from Grafton and is looking forward to mixing with the local sporting stars.

The 25-year-old is herself an elite netballer who plays centre for Golden South Jaguars in the Queensland State League competition.

"I used to play with DEX with the likes of Kellé Murphy, Stephanie Honeybrook (Elliott) and Heid Dalton," Brown said.

"We had a gun team. It was a great time.

"I'm still loving my netball and still want to be a Queensland Firebird, but I might have to deal with the fact that I'm 25 and might not get that chance."

In recent years Brown has worked for Seven at Rockhampton and Hervey Bay before stepping into the Gold Coast role in June.

"I get back to Grafton more since I moved to the Gold Coast," she said. "But my life's become very hectic and I'm still trying to find that balance between work, sport and social life.

"I definitely love coming home and chilling out with the family."

Brown will give audience members at the awards an insight into her career as a sports journalist.

"One of the biggest rewards of my job is the people you meet are so inspiring," she said. "Every day you go to work and talk about how amazing somebody is."

Tickets to be bought by 5pm today at GDSC, Sports- power or Kane's Sport.