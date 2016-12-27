Tweed in form as they chase maiden Country Cup title

CRICKET: After spending the past two months playing representative cricket every weekend, Tweed Districts captain Jayden Hoare decided the best preparation for the side's McDonalds Country Cup finals tilt was to take the week off.

Hoare gave his men the week off leading into Christmas and after a planned light net session on Boxing Day the team will be set to take to Grafton fields for the first time this week.

Tweed will head into the final series at Ellem Oval and McKittrick Park as early favourites having the benefit of the shortest journey of the four finalists.

"We have only got to sit on a bus for three hours instead of six or seven hours,” Hoare said. "When you do the long distance haul you can really run out of steam on that first day.

"It just stops us from losing that concentration late in the game.”

While it has been a busy representative period it has also been a successful time for the Tweed players with more than half the side involved in the Northern Rivers Rock charge to the final of the Plan B Regional Big Bash at the SCG.

The side also dismantled Clarence River all-out for 24 in the round games of the Country Cup as well as a nail-biting finish against Coffs Harbour last start.

"That win against Coffs Harbour that was our main goal this season,” Hoare said. "They have had our number for five years now but we finally got them.”

The experienced captain said the recent success on the field should spell good fortune for his team when they meet Bathurst on Thursday.

"I am confident in our team,” he said. "I know we have a lot of talent and if we turn up and play our best cricket we can push on to not just win one final clash but even lift the Cup.

"A lot of the guys like lifting for the occasion. When they butt heads with a couple of bigger guys in the state they want to take it serious.”

The other Country Cup clash will have Tamworth take on Southern Spirit at McKittrick Park.

Country Plate semi-finals will be played on Wednesday with Bowral against Temora at McKittrick Park and Cessnock against Yass at Lower Fisher Park.