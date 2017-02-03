Twenty-two motorists charged in drug driving sting

TWENTY-TWO people are expected to face court in the Clarence Valley following a high-visibility random drug testing operation last week.

For the operation, which ran from Thursday to Sunday, police from the NSW drug testing unit employed a bus which is renowned as the NSW Police flagship testing vehicle.

A total of 400 motorists were were subjected to random drug tests at various points across the Clarence Valley, and of those, 22 people tested positive to illicit drugs.

That's one in 18 drivers.

It is a concerning figure, but significantly lower than the one in five people who tested positive for driving with illicit drugs in their system during an operation in South Grafton in 2015.

A similar operation in the Lower Clarence in 2016 saw close to one in 16 drivers test positive.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said drug and drink-driving was unacceptable, and would not be tolerated by the community or law enforcement.

"Drug-driving puts you and other innocent road users at great risk and our officers will be there to stop you,” she said.