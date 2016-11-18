30°
Twenty years prison for brutal Lismore stabbing

Clair Morton
| 18th Nov 2016 1:01 PM
CLOSURE: Lismore stabbing victim Alexis Felstein walks away from court surrounded by family and friends, following the sentencing of her attacker Joseph Carter.
CLOSURE: Lismore stabbing victim Alexis Felstein walks away from court surrounded by family and friends, following the sentencing of her attacker Joseph Carter. Clair Morton

A NORTHERN Rivers man has today been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the brutal, unprovoked stabbing of a Lismore teenager in 2014.

Leeville man Joseph Carter, now 24, appeared in Grafton District Court this morning for sentencing, after being found guilty of causing wounding and grievous bodily harm with intent to murder and not stopping during a police pursuit.

The charges relate to an attack which took place about 1.20am on November 22, 2014, in which Carter singled out and stabbed 17-year-old victim Alexis Felstein eight times with a filleting knife as she was attempting to walk home.

The pair were not known to each other; the offender later told police and mental health practioners he had been thinking about killing someone for 18 months and left his parents' home south of Casino that night with the express intent to do so.

His victim managed to escape and run to a taxi before taxi driver Brett Fuller drove her to the Lismore Ambulance station and called police.

Carter was later arrested by police in Casino, after a pursuit through the town's CBD which ended with him crashing his car into a garden wall.

During the two-hour sentencing, Judge James Bennett SC acknowledged that a diagnosis of schizophrenia and depression had contributed to his actions on the night and reduced his moral culpability.

He said, however, that certain actions conflicted with accounts of his mental state, including the fact that he ran away from police despite saying he was trying to end his life by crashing his car.

It was also noted that Carter, who said he wanted to kill someone who was alone, made no attempt to harm a service station attendant he encountered prior to the attack or the taxi driver who came to his victim's aide.

The 24-year-old man, who appeared in court via AVL did not react as he was sentenced to 20 years, with a non-parole period of 12 years, for the attempted murder.

For driving dangerously he was convicted and sentenced to one year, four months.

He will be eligible for parole on November 21, 2026.

