Two charged over South Grafton machete attack

TWO people have been charged after they allegedly detained a man and assaulted him at a house in South Grafton.

About 9am on Sunday, October 23, a 24-year-old man was walking along Skinner Rd when he accepted a lift to a house in Ryan St.

Police will allege while at this house the man was constantly kicked and punched by a number of people.

It's further alleged the man was also struck several times to the legs with a machete causing lacerations.

The assault continued for several hours before a group of men put him in a car and took him to another location, where he was able to escape to a nearby house and contact police.

The man was taken to Grafton Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police initiated an investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in Ryan Street yesterday morning.

They were each charged with take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

The woman was given conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on December 19, and the man was refused bail to appear in Grafton Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.