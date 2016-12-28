31°
Two flights for the price of one

28th Dec 2016 11:17 AM
James Morgan

Missed out on a Boxing Day bargain? This might cheer you up. Tigerair Australia has patiently waited until after the Boxing Day mayhem to launch its own post-Christmas sale.

Hopefully, you haven't blown all your savings just yet, because you can score a domestic flight for half-price on the budget carrier - or more precisely, you can buy two tickets for the price of one.

There are more than 15,000 airfares on sale across 18 domestic routes, including Melbourne-Sydney for $59 return, Sydney-Perth for $189 return, Melbourne-Gold Coast for $99 return and Brisbane-Cairns for $95 return.

The sale starts at midday (AEDT) Wednesday December 28 and runs until midday (AEDT) Friday December 30 (or until seats sell out).

Customers can book seats using the '2FOR1' promo code to be eligible to purchase two airfares for the price of one.

Travel dates are between July 26 and early September 7. The fares are for flights only, with 7kg allowance for carry-one luggage.

Tigerair Australia Head of Communications, Vanessa Regan, says the sale provides the perfect opportunity for customers to kick off the new year in the best possible fashion and have a 2017 getaway to look forward to.

"Thousands of customers will be able to secure great value fares as part of the sale announced earlier today, enabling them to affordably travel the country in the new year and explore more of what Australia has to offer."

"This sale and Tigerair's destination map caters for all holiday tastes and preferences. For example, a Melbourne-based couple could head away for a picturesque weekend in Hobart for $59 return, while two young travellers from Sydney can head off for a weekend of fun, sun and partying on the Gold Coast for the same price.

 

Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland
While there are thousands of fares available as part of this sale, we encourage customers to beat the rush to avoid any potential disappointment."

 

The sale is only available at tigerair.com.au and customers must enter a promo code (2FOR1).

Tigerair Australia recently had its ninth anniversary in Australia, which the airline celebrated by selling flights for as low as $9 on some routes.

The full list of fares on sale from midday (AEDT) Wednesday December 28 to midday (AEDT) Friday December 30 in Tigerair Australia's 2FOR1 sale.

Adelaide - Brisbane $115*

Adelaide - Melbourne $75*

Adelaide - Sydney $89*

Brisbane - Cairns $95*

Brisbane - Melbourne $109*

Brisbane - Perth $189*

Brisbane - Sydney $75*

Canberra - Melbourne $89*

Coffs Harbour - Melbourne $99*

Coffs Harbour - Sydney $65*

Cairns - Melbourne $135*

Cairns - Sydney $139*

Hobart - Melbourne $59*

Melbourne - Gold Coast $99*

Melbourne - Perth $179*

Melbourne - Sydney $79*

Gold Coast - Sydney $59*

Perth - Sydney $189*

See tigerair.com.au or the Tigerair AU mobile app for full details of Tigerair's sale flights.

