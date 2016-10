CRIME SCENE: Police have arrested a number of men following a pursuit in Coffs Harbour this morning.

POLICE have taken two men into custody following a pursuit at Park Beach this morning that saw a vehicle crash into a roadside pole.

Witnesses to the incident said the black sedan was involved in a pursuit with a number of police vehicles on Hogbin Dr/Arthur St at Park Beach.

The vehicle is said to have struck a pole as the driver attempted to evade officers.

The car came to a stop on a grass verge in Karuah Ave where the men were taken into custody.

More details to follow as they come to hand.