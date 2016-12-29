TYNDALE CRASH: Stretch of highway a "fatigue zone"

CRASHES at Tyndale happen so frequently along that notorious stretch of highway that staff at Plantation Organic Bakery automatically grab the first aid kit and an umbrella or blanket as soon as they hear a bang and sirens.

After nine deaths over three years on that small stretch of highway, with the latest victim a 12-year old boy, one would think that bakery owner Dave Lorenzo would be shocked, but he isn't.

"I'm shocked by the public not listening to the police," he said.

"They think the police are just there for revenue, but if you do the right thing on the road, there's no revenue to be gained.

"I just think people should stop, have a break and stop using your bloody phones while driving."

Mr Lorenzo said while it's a terrible thought, with the number of cars on the road he believes that it's only a matter of time before the next fatal crash happens out the front of his store.

"The area is a fatigue zone, so unless you've got merging lanes you're going to have accidents all along here," he said.

"I don't think anything will stop the accidents, it's just a sign of the times. Traffic is increased, over the holiday period, and you're just going to get accidents. We were quite surprised it's been this long since another one really. I'm expecting another two before the holidays are over. It's a terrible thing to say, but it's the way people are."

Mr Lorenzo said the accidents are so frequent, nearly every one of his staff have been involved as first responders to a crash.

"We just grab the first aid kit, and umbrella or blanket and just rush in. It's just automatic now, it's happened that often," he said.

"It's had quite a bad impact on some of the staff."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AS RELIEF motel managers, Bernice McFadden and her husband Bob have travelled up and down the Pacific Hwy for 24 years and according to her, there is nothing dangerous about the stretch of the Pacific Hwy at Tyndale.

Despite three fatal crashes on that very stretch of road in the past 12 months, Mrs McFadden said it's not the road that should be blamed for these deaths.

"I still put it down to the same thing, that drivers don't care about anyone else, they just want to get from A to B as quick as possible," she said.

"I don't think it's the road. I can't see a problem with the road. I think it's bad behaviour and stupid driving, from what we've seen on the roads.

"I think there still would be accidents even if the speed limit was 60kmh. I don't think it would make any difference, because people speed through here all the time."

Mrs McFadden said she and her husband have been relief managing the Plantation Hotel at Tyndale for three weeks, and in that time has seen some strange things from drivers.

"There's a stop sign at the bottom of the street leading out to the highway, and seldom does anyone stop there," she said.

"We saw a person the other day, they came in up Sheehys Ln and around the roundabout, up on the median strip, and went straight back out onto the highway to go north and didn't stop, was driving like a complete maniac."

After the fatal crash yesterday which claimed the life of a young boy, Mrs McFadden said she was at a loss for words as to what can be done to stop the rising road toll.

"I just don't know what people are thinking," she said.

"They're in a hurry, or distracted, that's all I can put it down to. They're not worried about other drivers, and just want to be where they want to be.

"The people yesterday didn't get to where they wanted to be, and the saddest thing is that an innocent person had to lose their life."