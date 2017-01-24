Ulmarra Ferry closes for maintenance

Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists the scheduled monthly closure on the Ulmarra ferry service across the Clarence River will be extended on February 1 to remove sand build up on the Southgate side of the crossing.

Maintenance of the ferry is scheduled between 9.30am and 11.30am on the first Wednesday each month. The next scheduled monthly service closure on February 1 will be extended until 1.30pm to allow time for the sand removal.

Motorists can use Grafton Bridge as an alternative and are advised to plan their journey, allow extra travel time and follow all traffic signs.

Electronic message signs will be in place at Maclean, Lawrence and Queen Street, Grafton to remind motorists of the changed traffic conditions.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.