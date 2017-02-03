Ulmarra Ferry out of action

THE Ulmarra Ferry across the Clarence River at Ulmarra is currently out of service due to a breakdown.

Motorists planning to use this service are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra travel time.

The nearest crossings are the Summerland Way at Grafton (Grafton Bridge) to the south, and the Lawrence Ferry to the north, via Brushgrove and Woodford Dale Road.

The incident was first reported by Live Traffic NSW at 6.56am this morning. Stay tuned for updates including when the ferry can be expected to be operating back to normal.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.