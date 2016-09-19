Ulmarra kick goals at knockout comp

BIG EFFORT: Students from Ulmarra Public School are heading to Sydney for the final of the Small School Knockout PSSA soccer finals this week.

PSSA SOCCER: Ulmarra Public School's soccer team is on a roll, and they hope to continue their winning ways when they travel down to Sydney this week to compete in the Small Schools Knockout PSSA finals on Thursday.

Teacher and coach Jye Reardon said team has been playing some good soccer to be one of the final four teams in the state left in the competition.

"It's a knockout competition, so they've played four games and got through all of those, so now we're hoping for big things when we get down to Sydney," he said.

"All the kids are keen as to get down there, and they're all pretty happy to make it this far. We've never made it this far before so it's all very exciting."

Mr Reardon said he had a good feeling that his side can go all the way.

"If they do what they've done so far they should be a real red-hot chance," he said.

"We've been training very hard, and we've got a simple game plan based on communication, which we've been practising, get give and support and maintain possession, not just kick and hope.

"The kids are absolutely proud of their efforts and they really play like a team."

Mr Reardon said he was grateful for the fundraising efforts to help get the students down to Sydney.

"We've got a really supportive P&C that helped raise the money to help get the kids to the final," he said.