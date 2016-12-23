Ultimate tribute to the fabulous Beach Boys

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show will be getting around to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

THE original Beach Boys had 36 US Top 40 hits (the most of any US rock band) and 56 Hot 100 hits, including four number one singles. According to Billboard, in terms of singles and album sales, The Beach Boys are the No. 1 selling American band of all time.

The Beach Boyz is a dedicated 100% live, five-piece band that faithfully recreates the wonderful good times and summer feelings of all the Beach Boys hits and more.

Little Deuce Couple, Help Me Rhonda, Surfing USA, I Get Around, Good Vibrations, Sloop John B, Cotton Fields and many many more hits will have you up and remembering their legendary sound.

From the lush five-part vocal harmonies to the authentic vintage instrumentation and wardrobe, this true "tribute" is a faithful recreation and celebration of America's favourite band. There is no electronic "sequencing" or backing tracks... all vocals and instruments are real and totally live.

These same five original members hailing from the United States and Australia have been perfecting this two-hour show for more than eight years all over the country.

This is the only Australian-based tribute act that has retained the same dedicated line-up of talent for nearly a decade.

Why? Because the award-winning Beach Boyz show has constantly been in demand and the boys just love what they do.

Don't miss the Beach Boyz Tribute Show at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday, December 23.