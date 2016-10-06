Uncle Ron to offer Yaegl country tours

CULTURAL TOURISM: Uncle Ron Heron will pass on Yaegl stories and history.

UNCLE Ron Heron will share his knowledge of Yaegl country as part of the Surfing the Coldstream Festival later this month.

The Yamba resident will conduct tours on the weekend of October 15 and 16 to pass on information he has learned throughout his lifetime.

Uncle Ron has undertaken formal studies including an Associate Diploma in Aboriginal Studies and has degrees from the ANU in archaeology and anthropology.

He also was recently awarded a Doctor of

Letters from Macquarie University.

He is experienced in giving people insight into life in Yaegl country.

Uncle Ron said there

was much to share with visitors who sought experiences of indigenous culture and that there was good potential to develop sensitive local Aboriginal cultural tourism for the benefit of locals.

During the festival he will offer three small group mini-tours (two to three hours) in and around the Yamba-Angourie area.

The tours will visit several key local Aboriginal sites of significance where participants will learn about local Dreamtime stories, modern and pre-modern campsites in the area, and a little about local bushfoods and medicines.

Tours depart near Yamba Skate Park in Coldstream St, Yamba, at the following times:

Saturday

9.30am-noon and 1.30-4pm.

Sunday

9.30am-noon.

The tours are suited to interested adults (16 years and over).

Cost is $50 per head and will include morning/ afternoon tea.

Bookings are essential and there is a maximum of 12 per tour.

Online bookings can be made at clarencevalley experience. rezdy.com.

For more details phone Adrian or Gina at Yuraygir Walking Experiences on 0455 044 292.