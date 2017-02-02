'Undiscovered' Yamba exposed by airline

"THERE exists a place perfect for surfing, swimming, and snorkelling, with water that's warm all year long."

According to Qantas, that place is Yamba.

Through their youth travel website AWOL, the Australian airline recently released a snapshot of Yamba, featuring picturesque footage of Main Beach, the Angourie Rock Pools, Pacific Hotel and the Yum Yum Angourie store.

Now doing the rounds on social media, 'Undiscovered Yamba' has been viewed 30,000 times, and shared by more than 260 people.

Some Yamba residents have been proud to claim it as their home in Facebook comments, while others aren't so happy the secret is out.

Judy Millar wrote: "Shhhh... please don't tell too many people! We want to keep this piece of paradise a secret."

Just hours ago, Susie Martin added her own comment: "Scary - shut the gate!!!"

Watch the video and make up your own mind - is this sort of exposure positive or do we want to keep it a secret?