37°
News

Union says contractors are putting workers' lives in danger

Alison Paterson
| 6th Feb 2017 5:55 AM
HOT WORK: Construction on the Pacific Hwy between Nambucca and Urunga.
HOT WORK: Construction on the Pacific Hwy between Nambucca and Urunga. RMS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT a time when the road toll is never out of the news, a union has said another group of people are failing their duty of care and putting lives at risk.

But this time it's not drivers, it's workers who are in the danger zone.

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) is accusing contractors on North Coast roads projects of disregarding safety obligations and putting the lives of their workers on the line during the recent heatwave.

And they have called on the new Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Melinda Pavey, to take action against business who put profits ahead of worker safety, particularity those working on Pacific Hwy upgrades.

The CFMEU accuse contractors of dangerous safety breaches, including people working on high bridges without fall protection, cranes lifting steel girders with workers underneath and no protective capping on reinforcement, working with suspected out-of-date explosives and collisions between vehicles and plant equipment.

CFMEU Organiser Dean Rielly said the union is calling on the Roads and Maritime Service to step in and bring rogue contractors into line before someone dies.

"I don't think it s too much to ask he government to look these workers, they are dads, husbands, brothers and sons," he said.

"I call on the Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Melinda Pavey to do something before someone dies."

Mr Rielly said in recent incidents near Nambucca Heads, an excavator went through the side of a truck and emergency crews had to be called to help remove the driver, while at the same site a worker lost the tips of their fingers.

"We have real concerns that it will take a death before anyone acts on this," Mr Rielly said.

"We have tried to talk to RMS management and they refuse to meet with the union.

"The RMS has a responsibility and an obligation under law to ensure safety procedures are followed and they are failing to do this."

Mr Rielly said it is also unacceptable workers were told to stay on the job as temperatures hit 40C.

"We know working in extreme heat can lead to long-term health problems and even death, yet workers on the road projects across northern NSW were told to keep working as temperatures rocketed upward," he said.

"In building and construction, the CFMEU heat policy says work should stop once temperatures hit 35C and we believe RMS management should support this approach on road infrastructure work."

An RMS spokesperson said the safety of staff and contractors is of the highest importance to Roads and Maritime Services.

"Strict protocols exist to prevent risk across all construction activities on Pacific Highway upgrade projects, which are in line with the relevant safety legislation," the spokesperson said.

"To prevent risk of heat stress during prolonged hot weather, measures include eliminating exposure where possible, ensuring effective hydration, wearing protective clothing, taking breaks and stopping work when appropriate.

"Roads and Maritime will continue to work closely with our building partners to ensure the highest level of safety across all our projects."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  construction forestry mining and energy union northern rivers politics northern rivers roads pacific highway union

Five charged in police operation outside jail

Five charged in police operation outside jail

LOCAL police as well as sniffer dogs conducted an operation outside Grafton Correctional Facility, with 17 people and five vehicles searched.

CCTV footage leads to 13yo suspect nabbed by police

Police and locals joined forces to catch a suspect.

Four teens arrested in relation to three separate incidents

"Knowledge is power": No time for complacency

No Caption

SES controller warns against flood complacency

Be the next Laurence Olivier or Marlon Brando

Auditions are being held on February 6 and 7 for the Criterion Theatre's upcoming production of Arms and the Man.

The world is your stage... or Grafton could be at least

Local Partners

Hundreds attend night out under the stars

PEOPLE flocked to watch the free screening of Kung Fu Panda 3 at the Cinema Under The Stars in Memorial Park, Grafton.

A tree of many names

SPOTTED SILKY OAK: An Ivory Curl Tree in bloom in Carrington St, Grafton.

Ivory Curl Tree has another name

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Friday night 'panda'monium at Memorial Park

CAN DO: Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screening at Cinema Under the Stars in Grafton on Friday night.

Free family movie under the stars

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

Be the next Laurence Olivier or Marlon Brando

Auditions are being held on February 6 and 7 for the Criterion Theatre's upcoming production of Arms and the Man.

The world is your stage... or Grafton could be at least

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Blink and You Will Miss This!

18 Gumnut Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 3 $479,000

Yes this quality built family home is as good as it looks! Having been lovingly cared for and exceptionally maintained this stylish property does not disappoint.

ADVENTURE CALLS

Lot 2761 Kangaroo Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 $160000

There's plenty of room to explore and enjoy the environment at this picturesque 354.6 (approx.) acre property. The rugged and beautiful Kangaroo Creek landscape...

ESCAPE TO THE WILDERNESS

Lot 2762 Kangaroo Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 $145000

Be miles from anywhere but only 25 minutes from Grafton. 97.1Ha (approx) of rugged sandstone features and rocky outcrops ideal for the explorer. Recently bitumened...

AN OPPORTUNITY ALL SHOULD CONSIDER!

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 6 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

COMPARABLE PROPERTIES RENTING FOR $340-$350 PER WEEK...NOW!

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, tiled roofing, a single lock up garage and a uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the...

PRESTIGE RIVERFRONT

42 McHugh Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 5 $770,000

It won't be easy to click out of holiday mode in this stylish, contemporary residence for those seeking a relaxed lifestyle. Cool, calm and sophisticated with a...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

RIVERSIDE HOBBY FARM

4380 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

3 1 8 Auction

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! Riverside Hobby Farm is a unique approx ten acre lifestyle property located in a rural setting with no imposing...

SUPERB COMMERCIAL SITE IN ILUKA

60 - 62 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

Commercial TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set ... Auction

TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set on a 2,023 m2 prime commercial site, zoned B2-Local Centre at the gateway to Iluka`s CBD.

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!