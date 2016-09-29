UNITED FRONT: Mayor on ticket of unity

NEW Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons is looking to create a unity ticket for his newly elected group of councillors.

Cr Simmons, a Maclean- based accountant, who has been on Clarence Valley Council since 2006, has taken the reigns from Richie Williamson with a decisive 7-2 vote at Tuesday's extraordinary council meeting in Maclean.

"It was a clear vote for me," he said. "There's obviously good support for me on the council.

"It's not in my make-up to go canvassing for votes, but I had some indications before the vote there was support for me."

The mayoral vote, a clear show of hands between Cr Simmons and Cr Karen Toms, was an uncomplicated contest, unlike the most recent mayoral ballots in 2014 and 2015.

Cr Simmons said the choice of deputy mayor, Cr Jason Kingsley, would help create a council that generated unity in the council and the community.

"Jason's a Lawrence boy who has a business in Grafton," Cr Simmons said. "His election is a reward for his hard work on the council for the past two terms.

"It also sends a message out that this council doesn't see the Valley as divided at all and we can all work together."

Mr Simmons and his predecessor Cr Richie Williamson met in the mayoral office at Grafton yesterday to talk over the new direction of the council.

"The council is actually in pretty good shape financially in the short term," Cr Simmons said.

"We have good working capital and we're on track for a budget surplus in by 2018.

"The council has not borrowed for the general fund for four years, which is a sign the finances are headed in the right direction."

He said the only glitch was a decision at the July meeting to seek approval from the State Government to borrow from the council's water fund to cover expenses for the construction of the proposed super depot at South Grafton.

"That decision concerned me, but the news now is it might not be needed," he said.

"We might have made the application, but the loan has not gone through and now it might not be needed."

He said the real challenge for council is the State Government's Fit for the Future guidelines, where the council is struggling to meet its infrastructure and long term maintenance costs, which was largely down to the state of the roads.