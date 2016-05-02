Up close and personal with Brooke and Adam

TAKE a seat in Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont's "lounge room" when they play their intimate evening of songs next week.

The Clarence Valley raised country music couple will perform at the Pelican Playhouse on Saturday, December 3.

"Every time Brooke and I get a chance to play together, we just roll on just having fun, we don't have a major plan," Adam said.

"We play a whole heap of different stuff. It depends on the crowd. There is a whole heap of stuff we know together.

"We like to create a vibe for people. Part of this show is when people are sitting down listening, it's like being in our lounge room," Brooke added.

"It's going to be one of those things where it's a controlled environment, and I just really like that."

The two are really looking forward to a chance to play together before their lives kick off again with touring and The McClymonts' new album early next year.

"We won't have another opportunity to do this kind of show. When the girls' album is released on January 13, they're touring everywhere for donkeys, and me and the boys are all over the place," Adam said.

"We just wanted to take the opportunity to play a few shows before we get busy again."

Brooke or Adam have never played at the Pelican Playhouse and are looking forward to the whole evening.

"It's a great excuse to get back home and see the family," Brooke said.

"I'm thinking it's going to a great night, and people will be able to sit down and see a show that's not in the pub. It's a completely different thing, it's up close and personal."