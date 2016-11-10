30°
UPDATE: Three people injured in single vehicle accident

Bill North
| 10th Nov 2016 2:39 PM

THREE people were transported by ambulance with minor injuries to Grafton Base Hospital after a single vehicle accident in South Grafton this morning.

A Landcruiser Prado collided with a power pole along Armidale Road at about 7.30am.

"A single vehicle heading into South Grafton from the Coutts Crossing area left the road and hit a power pole," Fire and Rescue NSW South Grafton captain Dennis Pye said.

"The impact to the power pole dislodged a transformer and blacked out that area of South Grafton.

"Three people taken to Grafton Base Hospital with minor injuries."

The accident caused a widespread power outage which lasted approximately 90 minutes.

"We responded to a call out at 7.30am when power was tripped as a result of a motor vehicle coming into contact with our network," Essential Energy North Coast acting regional manager Luke Davis said.

"That feeder extends beyond South Grafton towards Rushforth and Coutts Crossing, and properties on some areas were impacted for about an hour and a half as we could not redirect supply to those customers.

"All repairs were carried out and we had power restored by 9am.

"Repairs are still being undertaken at the location of the town-type substation pole and no one is impacted at the moment."

Residents from South Grafton, Kungala, Braunstone and Coutts Crossing all confirmed on social media that they were without power.

Essential Energy indicated on its website that areas affected may have extended as far as Halfway Creek.

 

Properties in several communities from South Grafton and Halfway Creek were affected by a power outage caused by a single vehicle accident on Thursday, 10th November, 2016. Sourced from Essential Energy.
Properties in several communities from South Grafton and Halfway Creek were affected by a power outage caused by a single vehicle accident on Thursday, 10th November, 2016. Sourced from Essential Energy. Bill North

 

INITIAL REPORT: Residents without power in South Grafton

THERE are reports of people without power in several towns in the Clarence Valley.

Community members from South Grafton, Kungala, and Coutts Crossing have confirmed that they are without power.

Multiple residents reported a car had hit a power pole on the Armidale Road on the outskirts of South Grafton before 8am this morning, possibly causing the power outage.

"A car hit a power pole 20 minutes ago on Armidale Road on the outskirts of South Grafton," Bindi-belle Original said on the Grafton/Clarence Valley Community Group.

"Power out here too. Margaret Crescent," David Arnett of South Grafton said.

The Daily Examiner has been unable to obtain a comment from is seeking comment from emergency services and Essential Energy.

More to come.

Reports of power outages in South Grafton this morning may be connected to a crash on the Armidale Road.
Reports of power outages in South Grafton this morning may be connected to a crash on the Armidale Road. Caitlan Charles
