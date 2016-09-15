Upper Clarence man arrested over break in, firearm theft

Two firearms including a .22 calibre revolving carbine rifle and a 12 gauge S19 double barrel shotgun, a Honda and a Kawasaki ATV, assorted power tools and ammunition were stolen during a break and enter at a Tunglebung Creek property.

A MAN in his fifties has been arrested at The Pinnacles, over an aggravated break and enter in which two firearms were stolen earlier this year.

The arrest, made just before 9am today, was the result of a number of search warrants executed on northern NSW properties since the rural property at Tunglebung Creek (34km west of Casino) was broken into.

During the break-and-enter on July 30, two firearms including a .22 calibre revolving carbine rifle and a 12 gauge S19 double barrel shotgun, a Honda and a Kawasaki ATV, assorted power tools and ammunition were stolen.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command were contacted and commenced inquiries into the incident.

On August 6, police arrested a 57-year-old man in Alstonville.

He was charged with aggravated break enter and commit serious indictable offence-in-company and steal firearm/imitation firearm, and granted conditional bail to appear at Casino Local Court on November 9.

The Pinnacles man was today charged with the same offences, and was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing and police have appealed for anyone with information about the break-in to contact Lismore Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.