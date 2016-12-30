Vale Bill Skelly: Made of iron with a heart of gold

Young Bill Skelly leans on the original divided door from the old South Grafton Davidson and Skelly blacksmith's shop.

THE Clarence lost one of its legendary 'tradies' with the passing of William (Bill) Henry Skelly last Friday.

One of the few practitioners remaining from our blacksmithing heyday, Bill Skelly was known to many as the "nothing he couldn't or wouldn't fix-it man”, the very best in his trade.

Bill literally forged out his career in Grafton when he arrived 1952 after seeing "a good bit of the countryside”.

One half of the Davidson and Skelly team of blacksmiths, he hammered at the forge there for 34 years in a business that was one of the Valley's most enduring in the field.

The bespoke trade was in Bill's blood, his father and grandfather mastering the art and passing on the craft's lineage to a young man who began his trade as a boilermaker with BHP in Newcastle, near his family's home.

After his apprenticeship, Bill travelled around striking up a friendship with a fellow blacksmith named Jack Davidson while camping out at Leeton. The two became firm mates, putting their hands to various tasks around the state from fruit-picking to welding to tarring sheep, before calling into Jack's hometown of South Grafton "on their way through”, an opportune moment which saw the friendship extend to the legendary business partnership that still resonates today.

Bill retired the same year as Jack in 1986, building a retirement home on 2000 acres at Halfway Creek with his wife Fay. The couple raised four children - Sharon, Jenene, Billy and Mandi, and later welcomed nine grandchildren and one great grandchild to the Skelly fold.

Apart from running a few cattle and sheep in their retirement, the couple travelled extensively due to Bill's involvement with Rotary International.

His family said Bill's small frame did not hide his huge heart or determination.

"He never ever complained. He loved life, loved talking politics, loved his wife and family and wearing the Santa hat while passing out the presents at Christmas.

"He was also a tireless worker for many charity groups, enjoyed the meetings and, of course, the morning teas.”

William (Bill) Henry Skelly died peacefully on December 23, 2016, aged 92, surrounded by his family.

He will be laid to rest today Friday, December 30 at St Patrick's Church, South Grafton at 2pm.