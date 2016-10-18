Vale Nancy Bain: Maclean won't be the same

LOOK at any power pole in Maclean, and you will find just a small part of Nancy Bain's legacy in the tartan patterns that brighten them.

At the Herb Stanford Park the Scottish Cairn; another distinctive contribution to the place she called home.

It is these physical reminders and more that the Maclean icon will be remembered by, after being farewelled by family and friends at a funeral service at the Maclean Anglican Church.

There, a lifetime of achievements was disclosed, as well as the revelation that when she was born in 1928 in the small village of Kirknewton, Scotland, she was known to all as Annie Sargent Greenock.

COMMUNITY-MINDED: Nancy Bain.

The nickname Nancy, as most people know her, came when she went to school with four other girls named Annie in the one class.

Her name changed once more when she met her husband, Hugh Bain, and in the early 1960s they left Britain with three young children for the unfamiliar shores of Australia.

After a short stint in Dapto they moved to Maclean, and to the delight of all those who knew them, never left.

"They tried the 'farming life' for a few years, but eventually decided that there was too little return for the hard work involved," Mrs Bain's son, David, said.

"So they took on the catering contract at the Bowling Club, as you do. They subsequently established The Tartan Lounge Café, which they operated together, for a number of years."

As a highly-valued member of the community, Mrs Bain held several positions over the years with committees, boards and organisations, including the Scottish Town Association and the Clarence Coast Cultural Committee.

In his eulogy, her son David summed it up best when he said it might have been easier to list the few organisations she was not involved in.

And for her contributions, she was nominated for and awarded significant honours, including The Centenary Medal for community work through charity, Maclean Shire's Citizen of the Year, D.Ua. (DuineUasal) - For Service to Celts, and the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community.

Surfing the Coldstream founder Dom Ferry, who worked with Mrs Bain for many years, said without Nancy the festival would never have come to pass.

"Nancy was an amazing force in the community and she did things way beyond the call of most people," he said.

"She was always there for the community and full-on in her support."

Her daughter, Fiona, echoed that sentiment.

"Our Mum led by example, helping and supporting her community over many years - and she has passed that baton on to all of us."

Mrs Bain died on October 9, aged 88.