Valley is ready to welcome in 2017

RUNNING FOR FUN: Three-legged race action from last year's Brooms Head Fun Day, a regular highlight of New Year's Day in the Clarence Valley.

THE ENTERTAINMENT highway is heading to the Lower Clarence this weekend as the Valley prepares to see in the New Year.

The Pacific Hotel at Yamba will continue its tradition of putting on a fireworks spectacular at midnight tonight to welcome 2017.

Hotel manager Tom McIntosh said the fireworks were his father, Jack McIntosh's gift to the Yamba community.

He said the hotel had engaged a different company to provide the pyrotechnics this year.

"We've engaged KC's Fireworks for the show tonight," he said. "We heard a lot of good things about them and we're confident the show will be just as spectacular as shows in the past."

Mr McIntosh said there would be plenty happening at the pub to keep a packed house fully entertained.

"From 6pm to 9pm we have a DJ and from 9pm to close Scot Dave-ee will provide the entertainment."

Mr McIntosh said the fireworks will be the main event for the evening, with the hotel guaranteeing the best viewpoint.

"We're going to have close a full house judging from the way tickets have been going," he said.

"But I know a lot of people will pack onto the Yamba hill to see the show as well."

Mr McIntosh said the evening will be ticketed from 9pm at $30 a head.

"There's an 11.30pm lock out, although there will be wristbands available for patrons so they can go outside to see the fireworks," he said.

For those who have kept a clear head, the Lions Family Fun Day at Brooms Head tomorrow will provide a great day of novelty sports events.

Organiser Laurie Fitzpatrick said the tried and tested program of events will again be on offer to all comers from mid morning.

"We have more than $2000 in cash and prizes from Maclean businesses to give away on the day," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

An 11am high tide will be the only thing affecting the program of novelty foot races, on sand boat races, family relays and the famous tug'o'wars.

"The good thing is we haven't had the storms to wash away the sand this year, so even at high tide we have a strip to work with.

"We could have an early lunch and schedule beach events for the afternoon as the tide goes out.

The Maclean Lions Club event is also a chance for wildlife rescue group WIRES and the Lower Clarence Magpies Rugby League to bolster their coffers.

"WIRES will have their market running and the Magpies will be running the barbecue," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

Monday will see attention focus on the Yamba Ocean Swims, with racing starting at 9.30am.