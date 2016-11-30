31°
News

Valley mental health workshop

30th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
Kevin Hogan speaks at the opening of the Grafton High School trade skills centre
Kevin Hogan speaks at the opening of the Grafton High School trade skills centre Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MENTAL health workshop to be held in Grafton next month will help identify the best way to roll out services across the Clarence Valley.

"The Our Healthy Clarence Steering Committee has used the ideas from earlier community meetings and workshops to form a single action plan for improving wellbeing and mental health in the Clarence Valley,” member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"Next month's workshop will continue that work and will help identify how we can achieve the Our Healthy Clarence Plan.”

Community members, carers, doctors, mental health professionals and other interested people are invited to attend the workshop at Grafton District Services Club on Monday, December 12 from 5-7.30pm .

Details: 6627 3300.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Valley mental health workshop

Valley mental health workshop

Mental health workshop to identify how to move forward with Healthy Clarence Plan

Councils angry at 1.5% rates peg

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

1.5% not enough for councils

Baby teething remedies cleared after link to deaths in US

The teething remedy was linked to deaths and side effects in the US.

Truck crash on Pacific Hwy causes traffic delays

Motorists advised to allow extra travel time due to crash

Local Partners

Truck crash on Pacific Hwy causes traffic delays

MOTORISTS are advised to allow extra travel time due to a truck crash affecting traffic on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Coleen 'a true gem' of the Whiddon Group family

PRESTIGIOUS: The Whiddon Group's CEO Chris Mamarelis, 2016 Board of Directors award winner Coleen Schrader, Whiddon Grafton director of care cervices Sandra Osborne and Whiddon Board Chairperson Mr Len Kearns.

Grafton woman recognised with prestigious award at gala dinner

Newest way to see the sights of Yamba

Courtney Jade relaxes on one of her pedal boats as she prepares to launch Yamba Pedal Boats at the Marina on December 10

Explore Yamba's waters at your own pace

10 things to do this weekend

Criterion Theatre's Aladdin cast.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Candlelight vigil to break the culture of silence

Rachael Cavanagh prepares for the White Ribbon Day vigil at Memorial Park.

Community comes together for White Ribbon Day

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

IT'S not every day you find thousands of people in Rankins Springs. But then it's not every day Hamish and Andy come to town.

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Bernard and Kasey bring their show to Grafton

Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will join forces and play a show at the Saraton theatre on February 25.

Popular Aussie musos to play the Saraton

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

Best Price Small Acreage By Miles

Lot 68 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to ... $115,000

BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to enter the market with a small acreage block at a yesteryear price has just presented itself. At this...

Brick and Tile, Big View, A Grade Tenant

32 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $385,000

When assessing homes in Maclean for investment purposes some things are essential for maintenance, some things are essential for capital growth and some things...

Angourie Living on Three levels

5 - 8 BAY STREET, Angourie 2464

Apartment 4 2 2 $729,000

Close to the ocean with views from this three storey townhouse. Built for the family with three bedrooms plus loft bedroom and two and a half bathrooms. Currently...

BRAND SPANKING NEW

4 Esk Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 2 2 NOW $360,000

Set upon 2024sqm (approx) flood free allotment this brand new stylish designed home features 3 bedrooms all with built-ins, main with walk-in robe and ensuite. ...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

VALUE BUYING

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $380,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 235,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!