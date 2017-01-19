Valley sweats through heatwave...again

THE Bureau of Meteorology warned us it would be hot yesterday, and they weren't wrong as the mercury hit 30°C by 10am in Grafton, and didn't fall below that mark until around 11pm when a southerly change helped temperatures drop.

At 4pm the BOM recorded a peak of 40°C in Grafton, but on Facebook the mercury climbed higher around the Clarence Valley.

Thankfully the heat looks to be easing for the next few days, as a southerly change keeps temperatures down to the high 20°Cs and low 30°Cs in Grafton and Yamba, before heating back up again on Tuesday with a predicted top of 38°C.