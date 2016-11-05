Valley tracks prepare for high octane onslaught

Tenayah McLeod will be competing in the ladies all power class in the final rounds of the North Coast Motorcross Series on Clarence Valley tracks this weekend.

MOTOCROSS: Get ready for the mud to fly and the octane to burn as the closing two rounds of the North Coast Motocross Series touch down in the Clarence Valley this weekend.

Racers will arrive at Maclean Motor Cycle Park for a full day of competition on Saturday before journeying up river to finish the series at the home of South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Motor Cycle Club, Gnudwoc Park Raceway.

There will be more than 100 competitors on show from the far reaches of Queensland to Sydney in the south and out as far west as Moree. With the leadership board still wide open there is bound to be plenty of thrills and spills as racers try their hardest to gain lucrative championship points.

The series which is into its 20th season in 2016 has given riders the opportunity to race on all types of track conditions this year and it will be no different when they reach the Clarence Valley with the club preparing two specialist tracks in recent weeks.

Racing caters for juniors of all ages from four years on the 50cc machines to 15 years on the 150cc 2 stroke or even more daring 250cc 4 strokes through to graded classes for seniors, over 35 years and women all powers.

Connor McNamara will be competing in the final rounds of the North Coast Motorcross Series on Clarence Valley tracks this weekend. Gregory-Norman

The junior riders will have three rounds of racing along with the over-35s class and the women while the senior A, B and C Grade Lites and Open classes will feature with 15 minute-long moto grand prixs.

Local rider Jacob McLeod will be a hot favourite among the graded field while younger sister Tenayah is expected to take the women's competition by storm.

Nymboida competitor Joel Adamson is expected to feature prominently in the B-grade Lites while Maclean's Connor McNamara will be showing the pace in the Junior 125cc 2 Stroke class and the 250cc 4 Stroke class after finishing sixth at the recent Junior Australian Motocross Championships

Proceedings for Saturday and Sunday will commence with sign on and scrutineering at 7.00am, followed by practice at 9am with racing to start at 10am.

Presentation will be held at completion of racing with the North Coast Series awards presented after racing on Sunday at South Grafton.

Spectators are more than welcome with free admission and canteens operating at both tracks.