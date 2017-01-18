Van flipped over and petrol and oil spilled in truck crash

A VAN has been flipped over in a crash with a garbage truck near Diggers Camp this morning.

Grafton police said the two vehicles crashed into each other about 400m from Diggers Camp, around 11am, overturning the van.

The Rural Fire Service sent two trucks from Wooli and Minnie Water to the scene.

They said hydraulic oil spilled from the truck, soaking into the dirt road and about 30 litres of petrol spilt from the overturned van.

Clarence Valley Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service were called to assess possible environmental impacts from the spills.

The district officer for the RFS, Steve Ellem, said ambulances were called out, but there was no report of injury.