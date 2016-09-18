22°
Sport

Veterans get call to rods for annual memorial day

18th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
HAPPY TIMES: Veterans were out on last year's inaugural trip.
HAPPY TIMES: Veterans were out on last year's inaugural trip. Bill North

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FISHING: Reel Time Fishing Charters will once again throw open its doors to returned servicemen for the annual Bob Gaden Memorial Fishing Day on Sunday, September 25.

Dave Gaden of Reel Time Fishing Charters said after the success of last year's inaugural free event, that he was excited to be hosting it once again.

The deep sea fishing trip is free to all returned servicemen and is named in honour of Gaden's father Bob who fought in the Korean War.

Last year's fishing trip attracted a healthy crowd of eight ex-servicemen but this time around Gaden has double the seats available and is hoping to fill each and every one of them.

"I don't think returned servicemen in this country are treated with the respect they should be,” Gaden said following the trip last year.

"The reason I get to live the way I live and do the things I do like take people fishing for a living is because of these guys.”

To book your spot on the memorial deep sea fishing trip get in touch with the crew at Reel Time Fishing Charters on the phone at 02 6646 1994.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  outdoor-living

Veterans get call to rods for annual memorial day

Veterans get call to rods for annual memorial day

REEL Time Fishing Charters will once again throw open its doors to returned servicemen for the annual Bob Gaden Memorial Fishing Day.

EMERGENCY MATTERS: Being prepared takes more than just a plan

CAUTIOUS: Heather Ellem.

First hand account of bushfire emergency response

Super effort to showcase Sydney's comedy talent

SUPER FUNNY: David Williams will host the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Sunday, September 25.

More laughs in store for Clarence audiences

Meeting set to discuss Harwood Bridge upgrade

New Pacific Highway works near the Harwood bridge.

Work set to being on Harwood Bridge approach

Local Partners

Meeting set to discuss Harwood Bridge upgrade

Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade meeting in Harwood this week

It's time to Kick The Kilos with the Strava app

Kick the kilos dinkus

Here's three great walks to help kickstart the challenge

Super effort to showcase Sydney's comedy talent

SUPER FUNNY: David Williams will host the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Sunday, September 25.

More laughs in store for Clarence audiences

Latest deals and offers

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

THE Bachelor fans can dive straight into new season of The Bachelorette, while the ABC has two new Australian documentaries.

DARREN PALMER: How to make a house a home

At home with interior designer Darren Palmer.

A home should be personal, says influential interior designer

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

Singer Adele

Adele sang Bob Dylan ballad to honour Amy Winehouse

Super effort to showcase Sydney's comedy talent

SUPER FUNNY: David Williams will host the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Sunday, September 25.

More laughs in store for Clarence audiences

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Singer Prince died earlier this year.

Event planner sues after singer died before he was due to appear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

&quot;RIVERS BEND&quot;

504 Old Ferry Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction

SAILING AROUND WORLD - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This superb deep waterfront property offers direct ocean access, quality wharf, an immaculately presented four bedroom...

BROADRIDGE HOMESTEAD

4666 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 5 4 22 Auction

HEALTH FORCES SALE - MUST SELL ! This immaculately presented five bedroom homestead offers quality living at it`s best and includes a one bedroom granny flat /...

HISTORIC FORMER &quot;CHATSWORTH ISLAND RESTAURANT and RESIDENCE&quot;

29 Chatsworth Road, Chatsworth 2469

House 4 4 3 Auction

INTERSTATE OWNER SAYS SELL - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This lovely Victorian brick residence Circa 1877 is set on a landscaped 1556 m2 in a riverfront reserve position in...

CHARMING &quot;CAMELLIA COTTAGE&quot;

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 Auction

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This beautiful three bedroom federation home is immaculately presented and is set on a fully landscaped 1,011 m2 block...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Renovated and Ready To Go!

21 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Not often do we find the opportunity to present a home to the market that is freshly renovated with nothing to do, but when that opportunity arises we want to tell...

Ideal for the Growing Family

12 Gosford Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 375,000

This two storey brick and tile home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the highly sought after Westlawn area. The home has three spacious bedrooms...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 365,000

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

Absolutely Must GO!

30 Spotted Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Spacious, flood-free and lowset - what more could you ask for?! Situated in one of South Grafton's most recent estates, this quality property is surrounded by...

I&#39;D BET IT TICKS A LOT OF THOSE BOXES!

11 BLANCH PARADE, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $255,000

There is absolutely no denying that the larger market has distinct buyer requirements. Quite often the picture doesn't exist, so over time a few changes need to be...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park